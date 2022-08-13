Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Edwards
3d ago
Well what a mean spirited hateful person that would make a complaint about a little girl selling lemonade next to a food festival I hope all their food raw that they didn't make any money
17
ignorancerunsdeepinUS
3d ago
Well the problem was they were selling their product for an outrageous price and the quality probably not that good and felt threatened by an 8 year old. Like she was taking money out of their pockets. UNREAL
10
Kenneth Doran
3d ago
AAAHHHH, so that's what the 87000 armed IRS agents are for, a "CRACKDOWN" on kiddie lemon aid stands...
10
98online.com
Police shut down 8-year-old Ohio girl’s lemonade business
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WSYX) — When 8-year-old Asa Baker set up her lemonade business near a food festival earlier this month, she never expected police to show up and shut her down. “I was just selling lemonade at my dad‘s work,” she said.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
"That's our biggest fear right now, we don't want people to start hunting them," the police chief said.
Fentanyl deaths leave two Beaver County families warning all parents
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Jennifer Schultz of New Brighton cherishes every memory of her son. Going through a box of mementos, she showed 11 Investigates his baby blanket, pictures from over the years and a Mother’s Day card he wrote to her when he was just a little boy.
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
cleveland19.com
Man accused of stealing money from Clevelanders using a fake property flipping scheme
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation unfolded this summer after a short chat in the park with a woman who said she needed help. Joyce Smalley approached 19 Investigates saying she got duped by a man she thought she was going into business with. “He was telling us that he...
Driver runs over, kills toddler in church parking lot
According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue and was struck by an SUV. The incident took place Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Love it, steal it, list it; son signs over family home to himself: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 2, a Hunt Road couple came to the police station after discovering that not only did their son sign over their home to himself, he’s now listed the property to sell. Police are investigating. Delivery issue: Whispering Pines Circle. On Aug. 2, a Whispering Pines Circle resident...
cleveland19.com
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
cleveland19.com
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
WYTV.com
Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
Cleveland Police officer proposes to girlfriend who just graduated from academy
During the Cleveland Police Academy graduation ceremony on Monday, a first happened in front of the crowd. Cleveland Police Officer Chris Porter proposed to Officer Stephanie Martinez.
