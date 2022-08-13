Watch: Nick Mardner Discusses QB Battle, Adjusting to UC's Culture

The transfer wide receiver had a nice touchdown catch during Saturday's scrimmage.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are expecting big things out of transfer wide receiver Nick Mardner and he discussed some of those expectations after Saturday's scrimmage.

Mardner had an up-and-down day, just like the rest of the offense. He caught a beautiful fade route in the corner for a touchdown to open the scoring but had a few uncharacteristic drops near the end of practice.

Check out his comments on the QBs, his adjustment to UC, and much more.

Nick Mardner Scrimmage Interview (; 4:40)

