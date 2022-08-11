Eighth grader Mady McCall came within two outs of a no-hitter on Monday as Vandalia Jr. High softball routed Breese 15-1 in their first road contest of the season. The Vandals put up four runs in the first inning and another 5 in the second inning for a 9-0 lead. After the Vandals tacked on another 6 in the top of the 4th to pull ahead 15-0, Breese was able to get a one out double with that batter then stealing third and scoring on a passed ball before McCall’s 8th strikeout of the day would end the game at 15-1. Arian Dunaway and Liah Hoyle had big days at the plate for Vandalia each going 3-4 and Elaina Hagy had a double with 3 RBI in the game. Vandalia is now 2-1 on the season return home Tuesday to take on St. Elmo-Brownstown at 4:30pm at Denny’s Field.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO