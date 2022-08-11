Read full article on original website
Team from Maryland takes second in Little League Softball World Series
A softball team from Delmar represented the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Softball Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.
Softball success: World Series leaves fans wanting more
The Southwest team from Hewitt, Texas, overcame the Mid-Atlantic team from Delmar, Maryland, 5-4 in extra innings on Monday, but Greenville may be the biggest winner of the Little League Softball World Series. Crowd noise clamored from Elm Street Park to 14th Street when the first pitch was thrown out at noon for the Series’ championship game — rescheduled from a 7 p.m. slot due to expected thunderstorms. The scene was anything but a typical weekday afternoon in August. The stands at Stallings Stadium were...
Delmar Little League Falls in World Series Title Game
GREENVILLE, Nc- Delmar was up 3-0 early on thanks to great pitching by Macy Rickards and a 2 RBI Double by Ella Twiley. But in the 4th inning, Texas‘ team went on a furious rally to take the lead and unfortunately for Delmar’s team, take the title 5-4 in extra innings.
Albany Baseball Drops a Pool Play Game at World Series
The Albany 15U baseball team lost 6-4 to Hamilton, New Jersey Monday to drop to 1-2 in pool play at the 15U Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia. Albany has one pool play game remaining and that will be Wednesday night at 7 p.m. (Eastern Time). Albany will likely need to win that game and get some help to qualify for bracket play which starts Thursday. The tournament wraps up Saturday.
Binger, August 16 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Binger. The Lookeba-Sickles High School softball team will have a game with Binger-Oney High School on August 16, 2022, 14:00:00. Lookeba-Sickles High SchoolBinger-Oney High School.
McCall Tosses One-Hitter as Jr. Vandals Softball Routs Breese 15-1
Eighth grader Mady McCall came within two outs of a no-hitter on Monday as Vandalia Jr. High softball routed Breese 15-1 in their first road contest of the season. The Vandals put up four runs in the first inning and another 5 in the second inning for a 9-0 lead. After the Vandals tacked on another 6 in the top of the 4th to pull ahead 15-0, Breese was able to get a one out double with that batter then stealing third and scoring on a passed ball before McCall’s 8th strikeout of the day would end the game at 15-1. Arian Dunaway and Liah Hoyle had big days at the plate for Vandalia each going 3-4 and Elaina Hagy had a double with 3 RBI in the game. Vandalia is now 2-1 on the season return home Tuesday to take on St. Elmo-Brownstown at 4:30pm at Denny’s Field.
