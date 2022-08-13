Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls 2022 squad "a better team than a year ago"
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football will kick off the college football season Saturday Aug. 27 hosting Wyoming in Memorial Stadium. Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema gave us some updates on the team two weeks out. He says this team is better all-around than last season. Bielema also says this program is in a better state to win football games than ever before. He credits the improvement to the coaching staff, how the players believe in the program and are locked into creating a winning culture, and the technological advancements that have helped make practice more competitive and easier to simulate game aspects.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Finke ready for leadership role in final college season
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Central basketball star Tim Finke has been back in Champaign before returning to Wright State for one last year of college eligibility. Last year Finke appeared and started in every game, leading the Raiders with the most minutes played. The guard also averaged 8.8 points per game. While at home, he […]
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
nowdecatur.com
ADM and LG Chem announce new joint venture in Decatur
August 16, 2022 – LG Chem and ADM have launched two joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid in a new facility planned for Decatur. The first joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually. ADM would be the majority owner of GreenWise, and would contribute fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproducts facility to the venture. The second joint venture, LG Chem Illinois Biochem, would be majority-owned by LG Chem. It would build a facility that will use products from GreenWise Lactic to produce approximately 75,000 tons of polylactic acid (PLA) per year.
WAND TV
Decatur, Macon County announce new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service. On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King are running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022
Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) are running in the general election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is not running for re-election. Sorensen worked as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities area for nearly 20...
Hammond mayor shuts down basketball courts due to violence
Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park.
Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
City of Champaign names new Public Works Director
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two years without one, the City of Champaign has a permanent Public Works Director. Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David announced on Tuesday that she has appointed Khalil Zaied to the position. Zaied’s first day with the City of Champaign will be October 17. “I am both grateful […]
wsiu.org
Carbon is agriculture’s latest money-maker. But is it enough to combat climate change?
If you take an aerial view of Jason Lay’s farm in mid-April, it would look like a green dot amid a sea of brown. That’s because while most farmers around him in Bloomington, Illinois, leave their land fallow in between harvesting and planting corn and soybeans, Jason plants cereal rye — a type of cover crop.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Third Annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY Begins 106 Mile Journey at 11 AM Saturday
A couple weekends back, we had a motorcycle ride for homeless Veterans. And now this coming Saturday August 20th, it’s the 3rd annual RIDE FOR RECOVERY, a 106 mile ride from Danville, into the back roads of Indiana, and back; for the Step Recovery Center and those who have dealt with recovering from addiction. Wendy Lambert talked about this a couple weeks ago on Laura Williams’ Community Connection program on 1490 WDAN. And as Lambert reminds us again this week, the Step Recovery Center has their their new location at 2500 Georgetown Road in Danville. She says this ride is also in memory those who fought the battle against addiction, and didn’t make it. She says the Step Recovery Center is waiting for the arrival of a grant they’ve been rewarded, and just keeping their eyes on this mission of helping all people live better lives.
WAND TV
Decatur jet service remains for now
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – United Express jet service remains in Decatur at least for now. SkyWest, which operates United Express serving the Decatur Airport, announced in March Decatur is among 29 communities it wants to stop serving due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The federal government threw a wrench into those plans as it looks at how those cities will be impacted by losing their essential air service.
wjbc.com
Epiphany Farms founder: “It’s a little challenging” dealing with record inflation
BLOOMINGTON – Local farmers dealing with high costs are feeling the pinch regarding record inflation. According to Ken Myszka, founder of Epiphany Farms in Downs, inflation is hurting the bottom line. “Everything is up. And so that is obviously affecting us. I think we’re quickly trying to raise our...
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
Lane closing on residential street in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews contracted by the City of Champaign will be shutting down one lane of a residential street in Champaign on Wednesday as part of the city’s 2022 Concrete Street Improvement Project. Western Avenue will become a one-way, northbound-only road between Chevy Chase Drive and Normandy Drive starting at 7 a.m. […]
nowdecatur.com
Schedule Change for Lake Decatur Boat Gas Sales
August 15, 2022 – The City of Decatur will temporarily stop selling gas starting Monday, August 15, at the Lake Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps due to a labor shortage. Gas sales will resume for Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 3, and will end for...
hoiabc.com
Tempers flare over funding for underpass in Uptown Normal
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Town Council is accepting the federal government’s offer to provide additional funding as inflationary pressures are expected to increase the cost of an underpass in Uptown Normal. However, angry rhetoric preceded the council’s 5-1 vote to receive almost $3.16 million in...
wglt.org
Connect Transit will add electric buses, micro-transit vans with 'system changing' $13 million federal grant
Connect Transit will get a $13 million federal grant that will pay for five new electric buses, electric vans for a new on-demand micro-transit service, and a new training and storage facility. “I can’t emphasize enough what this funding means for a system our size. This is system changing for...
Inside Indiana Business
Vermillion County seeks to address housing shortage
The Vermillion County Economic Development Council has begun the planning process to bring more housing to the northern part of the county. The project includes the addition of 15 single-family homes in the town of Cayuga in what VCEDC Executive Director Doug Hess hopes will be the first of many developments. “Like many communities across the state of Indiana and really, the nation, we are seeing that we have a housing shortage here in Vermillion County,” said Hess.
