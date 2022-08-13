Read full article on original website
Here's why Dylan Cease intentionally balked Alex Bregman
Dylan Cease dropped the ball last night. Literally. He got in his set position on the mound at the top of the fifth inning and dropped the ball out of his glove onto the mound. He looked around and then proceeded to pick up the ball while the home plate umpire sent Astros' Alex Bregman to third base.
Amir Garrett suspended for throwing drink at White Sox fan
Major League Baseball handed Amir Garrett a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan back in early August. Garrett is appealing the suspension. Back in early August, the Sox played against the Kansas City Royals in a three-game home stand the Sox won, 2-1. During the...
White Sox introduce NIL program with eight Chicago athletes
The White Sox unveiled "CHISOX," a NIL program for student-athletes on Wednesday morning. CHISOX is a NIL (name, image and likeness) program designed to help student-athletes maximize the potential of receiving endorsement deals as collegiate athletes. The program signed on eight athletes who are all native to the Chicagoland area....
Cubs' Contreras on fan's heckling: 'It was not right'
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras addressed a heated exchange with a fan that occurred during Tuesday's game against the Nationals. Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in the 10th inning Tuesday. After the game, Contreras told reporters in Washington what...
Why Hoerner’s emergence key to Hoyer’s ‘aggressive’ winter
Carlos Correa? Trea Turner? Xander Bogaerts? Dansby Swanson?. Maybe, as far as the Cubs landing one of those big-name shortstops this coming offseason. Indications are they’ll explore the shortstop market in free agency. What’s certain is Nico Hoerner’s breakout 2022 could be key to whatever the Cubs wind up...
5 reasons to pay attention (maybe not admission) to Cubs
With the All-Star break, trade deadline and Field of Dreams game in the rear-view mirror, what’s left for these Cubs to look forward to this year but a crossroads offseason with promises from ownership and the front office to spend?. The short answer is 49 games, starting with this...
Gavin Williams dazzles as Akron RubberDucks sink Erie SeaWolves
RubberDucks 5, SeaWolves 1 Gavin Williams pitched six no-hit innings before being removed and the visiting Ducks plated four runs in the seventh to break the game open and take the series opener at Erie on Tuesday. ...
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended one game for having phone on basepaths
Rodolfo Castro may have been safe at third base when his phone popped out of his pocket against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, but he was not absolved of some embarrassment – or a suspension. Major League Baseball handed Castro a one-game ban and an undisclosed fine on Tuesday...
Why do the White Sox have a Randy Moss jersey?
There's a lot of ways to reward a teammate. There's a high five, pat on the back, a nod of acknowledgement. For some teams, they take it a step further. For example, the University of Miami has a "turnover chain" they give out to a defensive player on the sideline after a player creates a turnover.
Yoan Moncada, Johnny Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2
Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago's four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago's winning rally started after Jose Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock's infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jimenez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center.
Where does Albert Pujols fall among MLB’s all-time home run leaders?
First baseman Albert Pujols is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols' performance on Sunday, homering twice against the Milwaukee Brewers, is just an example of the heat the 42-year-old has been bringing to bat. Pujols ranks fifth on the career homer list in MLB history and has had...
How Gordon, Jones stayed ready for NFL while missing practice
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. didn't make their NFL debuts Saturday during the Bears' preseason-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Both rookies missed a week of practice with unknown injuries deemed minor and couldn't play against the Chiefs. Lack of time...
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
White Sox stun Astros again after Yoan Moncada hits winning single in 8th
Yoan Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn't live up to...
Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S
The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'
Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster. Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.
Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game
Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
Dylan Cease speaks about matchup versus Justin Verlander
Tuesday's game between the White Sox and the Houston Astros poses a thrilling storyline outside of a rivalry that dates back to the 2005 World Series. Matchups reveal Sox' ace Dylan Cease will face off against Astros' ace Justin Verlander. The two represent the top two runners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.
Soldier Field to be re-sodded before season opener
The grass at Soldier Field will be completely new by the time the Bears host the 49ers for Week 1 of the regular season. “A long-planned full re-sodding of the field is scheduled for early September using a new Bermuda grass system requested by the Bears,” said a representative from Soldier Field management.
Ross-E: Cubs manager takes blame for Marcus Stroman hook
Nobody knows what would have happened if Cubs manager David Ross had left Marcus Stroman in Monday night’s game with two out in the fifth and the Cubs leading the Nationals. But Ross knew enough about what he thought of the decision afterward that he called himself out publicly for it — after he pulled Stroman aside following the 5-4 loss to the Nationals to tell his veteran starter as much.
