Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox introduce NIL program with eight Chicago athletes

The White Sox unveiled "CHISOX," a NIL program for student-athletes on Wednesday morning. CHISOX is a NIL (name, image and likeness) program designed to help student-athletes maximize the potential of receiving endorsement deals as collegiate athletes. The program signed on eight athletes who are all native to the Chicagoland area....
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Contreras on fan's heckling: 'It was not right'

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras addressed a heated exchange with a fan that occurred during Tuesday's game against the Nationals. Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in the 10th inning Tuesday. After the game, Contreras told reporters in Washington what...
NBC Sports Chicago

Why do the White Sox have a Randy Moss jersey?

There's a lot of ways to reward a teammate. There's a high five, pat on the back, a nod of acknowledgement. For some teams, they take it a step further. For example, the University of Miami has a "turnover chain" they give out to a defensive player on the sideline after a player creates a turnover.
NBC Sports Chicago

Yoan Moncada, Johnny Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2

Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago's four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago's winning rally started after Jose Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock's infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jimenez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S

The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
NBC Sports Chicago

Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'

Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster. Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.
NBC Sports Chicago

Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game

Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease speaks about matchup versus Justin Verlander

Tuesday's game between the White Sox and the Houston Astros poses a thrilling storyline outside of a rivalry that dates back to the 2005 World Series. Matchups reveal Sox' ace Dylan Cease will face off against Astros' ace Justin Verlander. The two represent the top two runners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.
NBC Sports Chicago

Soldier Field to be re-sodded before season opener

The grass at Soldier Field will be completely new by the time the Bears host the 49ers for Week 1 of the regular season. “A long-planned full re-sodding of the field is scheduled for early September using a new Bermuda grass system requested by the Bears,” said a representative from Soldier Field management.
NBC Sports Chicago

Ross-E: Cubs manager takes blame for Marcus Stroman hook

Nobody knows what would have happened if Cubs manager David Ross had left Marcus Stroman in Monday night’s game with two out in the fifth and the Cubs leading the Nationals. But Ross knew enough about what he thought of the decision afterward that he called himself out publicly for it — after he pulled Stroman aside following the 5-4 loss to the Nationals to tell his veteran starter as much.
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

