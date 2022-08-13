No one is hurt after a house fire early Monday in Springfield. Firefighters were called to the home in the 19-hundred block of North Sixth Street around 4am Monday. A smoke detector had alerted the family to the fire, and everyone got out OK… but firefighters had to go into the basement, where the fire originated, to retrieve a puppy from a cage. After administering oxygen to the puppy, it seemed to be OK. The fire was quickly extinguished.

SPRINGFIELD, IL