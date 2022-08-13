Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Pedestrian Who Was Struck, Killed By Train Identified
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train late Friday in Springfield. Darrell Hall Hall was pronounced dead just before 11:30pm Friday in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. He was struck by the train near the 15-hundred block of Percy Avenue. An autopsy will...
WAND TV
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
wmay.com
No One Hurt In Springfield House Fire; Firefighters Rescue Puppy
No one is hurt after a house fire early Monday in Springfield. Firefighters were called to the home in the 19-hundred block of North Sixth Street around 4am Monday. A smoke detector had alerted the family to the fire, and everyone got out OK… but firefighters had to go into the basement, where the fire originated, to retrieve a puppy from a cage. After administering oxygen to the puppy, it seemed to be OK. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
wmay.com
Man Dies In Springfield Shooting; Suspect In Custody
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Sunday night in Springfield. Police responded to a home in the 11-hundred block of North Eighth Street around 9pm Sunday and found the victim, with multiple gunshot wounds, in the driveway of the home. The 42-year-old man was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30am. Police say within an hour of the shooting, they identified 35-year-old Decody Stamps of Springfield as a suspect and took him into custody.
wmay.com
Springfield Man, Juvenile Charged In Christian County Auto Break-Ins
An 18-year-old from Springfield and a male juvenile are charged in a series of vehicle break-ins and car thefts in Christian County. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says the charges arise from multiple reports of items taken from cars, and two cars being stolen, in the Taylorville area on July 9th. 18-year-old Drearion Neal of Springfield and the unnamed juvenile were arrested in Sangamon County in late July. Neal has now been formally charged with burglary after a finding of probable cause this week.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
Coroner identifies man killed in Chatham fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Corner has released the name of a man who died in a fire in Chatham on Friday. Jim Allmon identified the man as Lennis Knight, 76 of Chatham. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Knight died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation. The death remains […]
hoiabc.com
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
Road construction, closures continuing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield released its weekly construction update on Friday regarding which roads in the city will see closures for the upcoming week. Due to the Illinois State Fair happening this week, traffic around the State Fairgrounds will remain in a one-way, counterclockwise-only configuration. In addition, the east and westbound […]
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Chatham Fire Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire in Chatham early Friday. Coroner Jim Allmon says 76-year-old Lennis Knight died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by smoke inhalation. The home on Mansion Road in Chatham was fully involved when fire crews arrived, and the flames prevented firefighters from getting to Knight inside the home.
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
foxillinois.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
WAND TV
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
Herald & Review
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
wmay.com
Springfield Reminds Drivers To Use Caution As Kids Head Back To School
With kids heading back to school, Springfield police and city officials are reminding drivers to use more caution around schools and driving through neighborhoods. In addition to observing school speed zone limits when children are present, city officials are stressing other safety guidelines… including backing out of driveways slowly and watching for children who may be crossing in your path, and taking care not to block crosswalks when stopped at intersections.
newschannel20.com
Teen identified in deadly Cedar Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of a 16-year-old from Springfield who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Shawntel Howze Jr. Howze Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was dropped off at Springfield Memorial...
