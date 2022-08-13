ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Will continue his efforts to right a listing ship in the choppy waters of the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division when he welcomes Luke Rockhold back to the Octagon in the UFC 278 co-main event on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Rockhold has not fought in almost 1,200 days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Dominick Reyes returning to face Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York

Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the booking. UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a middleweight title fight pitting Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Silva
Person
Casey Kenney
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Rob Font
Person
Tyson Nam
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
Person
Jason Witt
Person
Angela Hill
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Ariane Lipski
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 278 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2

After putting together a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards finally gets his shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when he challenges Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, inside Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fifteen pounds north, Luke Rockhold returns to the cage against the lethal Paulo Costa, while Alexandr Romanov attempts to continue his rise through the Heavyweight ranks at Marcin Tybura’s expense.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy