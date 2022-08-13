Read full article on original website
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
By The Numbers: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
Will continue his efforts to right a listing ship in the choppy waters of the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division when he welcomes Luke Rockhold back to the Octagon in the UFC 278 co-main event on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Rockhold has not fought in almost 1,200 days.
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds: Cris Cyborg Given 66% chance to beat Harrison in potential fight
If you don't know who Kayla Harrison is, she's one of the best female mixed martial artists in the entire world and she's made waves this week by challenging Cris Cyborg to an MMA bout. That in turn led to sportsbooks pricing up Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds. Harrison,...
Henry Cejudo not impressed by Marlon Vera: Dominick Cruz was winning 4-0 before he got clipped
Henry Cejudo thinks Dominick Cruz was en route to a decisive win over Marlon Vera before he got finished. Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) was knocked out by Vera (22-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) in Round 4 of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 41 headliner in San Diego, where the judges had him up two rounds to one heading into the championship rounds.
UFC 278 'Embedded,' No. 1: Luke Rockhold is there to support 'Chito' Vera in San Diego
The UFC is back with its ninth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
Henry Cejudo encourages Dominick Cruz to keep fighting: 'I think there's still a lot in you'
Henry Cejudo doesn’t think Dominick Cruz should retire after his loss at UFC on ESPN 41. Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) was on the receiving end of a head-kick knockout courtesy of Marlon Vera in Round 4 this past Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego for his third loss in his past five fights.
Dominick Reyes returning to face Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the booking. UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a middleweight title fight pitting Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira.
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Spinning Back Clique: Dana White's comments to GQ on fighter pay, Marlon Vera a serious UFC title contender, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Danny Segura, Simon Samano and Brian “Goze” Garcia discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
2022 UFC event schedule: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2, Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Midway through August, there are some incredible matchups...
UFC 278 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
After putting together a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards finally gets his shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when he challenges Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, inside Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fifteen pounds north, Luke Rockhold returns to the cage against the lethal Paulo Costa, while Alexandr Romanov attempts to continue his rise through the Heavyweight ranks at Marcin Tybura’s expense.
