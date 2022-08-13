Read full article on original website
Beth Weaver
2d ago
you have people who file false claims to blame that's the reason why people carry insurance is if something happens otherwise what's the point of having homeowners insurance at all and all these ridiculous things that insurance companies are doing is saying just so they can drop you or raise your rates is Criminal
Reply(1)
14
Garry Euler
2d ago
This is a repeat every year !!! Every year it gets worse and every year Tallahassee fill their pockets with big insurance money!!!
Reply
17
Guest
2d ago
My agent gave me a quote from Citizens Insurance and it was not cheap to say the least. Much more$$$ than my current policy. It is a last resort option if have to have homeowners insurance. Either that or sell out & move.
Reply(2)
6
Related
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
The housing market has been hot for a while with people rushing to buy homes in suburban areas. The coronavirus pandemic, lower mortgage rates, and the rise of remote work have popularized leisurely neighborhoods outside of big cities and metro areas. This new rush has led to a higher demand for suburban homes, according to Travel + Leisure.
Publix rolls out new service in Alabama
Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
theapopkavoice.com
How does the foreclosure rate in Florida compare to other states?
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Bay News 9
'Insurer of last resort' reaches dubious milestone for Florida homeowners
The state-created insurance company called Citizen’s Property Insurance has reached 1 million insurance policies, and experts say that’s not good news for homeowners. The Florida Chamber of Commerce released an article detailing how in the last year, seven insurance companies were forced out of business. Citizen’s Property Insurance...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Florida Destination Named Among the "15 Most Beautiful" in the United States
The United States arguably gives beauty-seekers plenty from which to choose. From the country's waterfront coasts to its mountain ranges and its desserts, there is something for every taste.
southfloridareporter.com
Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.15.22
The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next president. Caraballo was elected by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. The organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, also announced that Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross was elected first vice president and Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake was elected second vice president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Stimulus Checks Worth up to $1,500 Coming to Florida Residents
Stimulus checks are heating up again for families who have been struggling to make ends meet and several states are providing relief ranging from free gas cards at the pump to a few extra thousand dollars to add to your bank account.
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Ron DeSantis Highlights Webpage for Veterans Wanting to Teach in Florida
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On Wednesday, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida's annual alligator hunt is underway
MIAMI - Hunters will have gators in their sights as the state's annual alligator hunt is now underway. Florida has an estimated 1.3 million alligators, and the annual hunt, which runs through November 1st, results in about 7,500 alligators killed. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the hunt often has more than 15,000 applicants for permits. Successful applicants will receive an Alligator Trapping License, an area-specific harvest permit, and two CITES tags, authorizing the holder to harvest two alligators. The harvest areas and hunt dates are specific for each permit, and the permit specifies the boundaries or limitations of the harvest area. The state only issues about 7,500 permits, with 40 to 50 percent of permit holders reaching a two-gator limit.
usf.edu
Stetson professor calls Andrew Warren's suspension a 'rule of politics' instead of a rule of law
The suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by Gov. DeSantis is unprecedented in recent Florida history. That's according to Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. He says the closest example is when then-Gov. Rick Scott suspended Aramis Ayala — who is now running...
Citrus County Chronicle
Increase in property values an increase in taxes
It’s TRIM season. Living in Florida since 1998 and owning property since 1988 and starting to visit Citrus County in 1984, I never could wrap my brain around TRIM season as Cregg Dalton calls it in Other Voices. Where I came from we received our property tax bill in...
850wftl.com
Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez – “DeSantis leads the way for GOP across the nation”
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Jen and Bill Monday morning that she believes that Florida’s upcoming primary election, will be free, safe and secure and that Governor Ron DeSantis will be re-elected because he “leads the way for the Republican Party across the nation.”
