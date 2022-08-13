Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo was just revealed by DC Comics. Marc Silvestri leads a DC Black Label series that he writes and illustrates. Fans will get their hands on the dark take on Gotham this November. The Clown Prince of Crime and The Dark Knight are actually teaming-up in this title. Something big is brewing in the city and it will take both of their considerable skills to address the threat. Silvestri is known for his work with DC for decades now. However, this is only the second time he's provided interior art for the company. (The previous effort was 1996's Batman: Black & White.) He wrote up a statement to go along with this announcement.

