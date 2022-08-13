Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan McClendon's contract terms with Georgia football are released
Georgia released the details of Bryan McClendon’s contract Tuesday and while most of the details were already previously reported, like his $700,000 annual salary. Seth Emerson of the Athletic added some new tidbits that included a one-time payment in March. As Emerson points out it’s hard to know what...
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike White's contract terms with Georgia basketball revealed
Mike White hopped from one struggling SEC program to another, but looks for a fresh start with the Georgia Bulldogs starting in 2022. And on Tuesday, White’s contract details were released. The terms are as follows, per Seth Emerson of the Athletic:. Georgia paid $1.3 million directly to Florida...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cheerleader back on sidelines after a year-long recovery from ACL rupture
ATHENS, Ga. - Lindsey Herring has been cheerleading as long as she can remember. "I love the friendships I've made through cheerleading," Herring says. For years, the Lake Oconee Academy senior has been honing her skills with competitive travel teams. "I base, and I fly," she says. "So, I go...
Georgia cornerback position battle has clear frontrunner coming out of first scrimmage
ATHENS — Of the six scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, Kamari Lassiter arrived as the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. He was still a 4-star prospect, yet he ranked as the No. 248 overall player in the 2021 signing class. By comparison, the other five players were all...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
tigerdroppings.com
OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA
WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course
What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
uga.edu
UGA welcomes largest freshman class
Incoming class brings impressive academic achievements, test scores. The University of Georgia’s class of 2026 is its biggest and one of its most academically qualified yet. More than 6,200 new first-year students start classes at UGA Aug. 17, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications. The students...
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
WMAZ
15-year-old Bolles golfer's 61 breaks course record at University of Georgia golf course
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How does a 15-year-old golfer handle a dream start to his round?. "I was really just trying to focus on the next shot especially after starting birdie, par, eagle," Bolles sophomore, Luke Balaskiewicz, said. "I was just like stay out of your own way," he added.
Athens, August 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Social Circle Middle School football team will have a game with Athens Academy on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
travelexperta.com
Indigo Hotel Athens Georgia More Than Just a Hotel
I started planning our romantic getaway to Georgia, Athens was a must-go-to spot. And interestingly enough, my husband – who is an academic, arranged a meeting with someone at the university in his field, so it was dually beneficial. I got to visit this town that I’ve heard so much about, and my husband had a meeting that can help move him forward in his field. Love how that works out. So, now that I knew we are going to Athens, it was time to figure out where to stay. That was where working with the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau came into play. Rachel was so helpful and directed me to one of the coolest hotels in the area. The Indigo Hotel Athens.
wuga.org
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Nails Creek, Franklin County
This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
