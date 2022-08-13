Read full article on original website
Is Comedy Sportz Coming Back To The Quad-Cities?
It hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed, but, according to inside sources, and a crapton of cheeky memes being pushed out on social media, a new improvisational comedy group based upon the old Comedy Sportz troupe — and possibly also called Comedy Sportz — featuring many of the same performers is coming back to the Quad-Cities.
BREAKING: Comedy Sportz Returning To Quad-Cities At Moline’s Spotlight Studio
BREAKING NEWS: Comedy Sportz is back. As previously reported on QuadCities.com, the popular, family-friendly improvisational comedy troupe will re-launch in November at Moline’s Spotlight Studio with its familiar slate of upbeat, one-of-a-kind, all-ages shows. ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly...
2022 Alternating Currents Festival, August 18 through 21
Taking place in two cities, two states, and nearly 36 venues combined, the popular summertime traveling festival Alternating Currents returns to Davenport and Rock Island from August 18 through 21, a Quad Cities celebration of music, film, comedy, and visual arts boasting panel discussions, Q&A events, children's happenings, and more than 100 collective movies (including 36 unreleased Stephen King adaptations), comedians, music acts, and interviews.
Enjoy ‘Fun in the Sun’ at Clinton Area Rod Club show
The Clinton Area Rod Club invites everyone to their 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show on Sunday, August 21 at the Clinton HyVee, 901 S. Fourth Street. Registration is 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and is $15 for exhibitors. Admission for spectators is free. Judging takes place from 12-1 p.m. and awards will be […]
Sioux City Journal
Frank Fritz 'getting better every single day' after stroke
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke. Fritz, 58, of Davenport, conveyed a message this week through a confirmed longtime friend. The friend asked that her name be withheld, saying she does not wish to be contacted by members of the public. "He...
‘American Pickers’ Fans Weigh in on Robbie Wolfe’s ‘Farm Life’ Pics
Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers has been receiving a lot of criticism about being on the show but that takes a backseat here. Speaking of backseats, Wolfe is showing off a car that he’s had in storage. For him, this is a reflection of what he calls “farm life” in the caption. Fans are having their own reactions to seeing this sweet ride. We’ll get to those in a minute but let’s look at what Wolfe is writing here about this old car.
Summer Jam Volume 2 Kicks Off TODAY In East Moline
Lobos Salsa and CJ Sound and Lights have teamed up with Hey Bryans Sportsbar to bring you Summer Jam Volume 2 TODAY!. Summer Jam Volume 2 kicks off at 2 p.m. at Hey Bryans (1140 15 th Ave East Moline) and is FREE to attend!. Headliner for the evening will...
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
Ballet Quad Cities Returns With Exciting New Season Of Dance
Ballet Quad Cities, the area’s premier dance company, is returning for an exciting new season of dance in 2022-2023!
WQAD
Davenport woman finishes 3rd on 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Essence Wilmington finished third place in the TV dance competition. She'll share her story at 10 p.m. Wednesday on WQAD News 8.
Western Illinois Quad Cities to Host Welcome Week
Moline, IL – Western Illinois University Student Services and the Student Government Association will collaborate to host “Welcome Week” for the first week of the Fall ‘22 semester, Monday-Friday, Aug. 22-26. All events are free and open to any WIU student, faculty or staff member in hopes of providing a range of fun, interactive events for all to enjoy.
Thursday Night Groove Free Outdoor Concert Series Kicks Off In Rock Island August 18
Thursday Night Groove rocks Schwiebert Park beginning August 18!. The free concert schedule in downtown Rock Island includes:. 8/25 Ivan Singh – Sponsored by Mississippi Valley Blues Society. 9/1 Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls. 9/8 Crooked Cactus Band. 9/15 Soul Storm. 9/22 Phyllis and the Sharks. 9/29 North of...
‘Ride The Cyclone’ This Weekend At Moline’s Black Box Theater
“Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Black Box Theater in Moline. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series Ends Tonight With Soul Storm
The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series wraps up TONIGHT with Soul Storm playing Faye’s Field in Bettendorf at 6:30 p.m. Faye’s Field is located just south of the Library on 18th St in Bettendorf. The concert is free. In case of inclement weather, the...
ourquadcities.com
35th annual Tug Fest underway
The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
Enjoy Tunes & Blooms in Rock Island August 14
Come and enjoy being surrounded by Freddy’s flower arrangements specifically inspired by some of his favorite songs from the Great American Songbook at the Tunes & Blooms event on August 14 at The Hauberg Estate in Rock Island!. Freddy will be at the grand piano playing the songs that...
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
Maddie Poppe to Perform Christmas Music At Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino
Folk Singer Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her Christmas From Home EP in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort).
What’s The Good News For Illinois And Iowa This Month?
Every month, QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live” team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area. So, what’s the good news this month?. Davenport Hires First Wrestling Coach For Girls Team.
