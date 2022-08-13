Read full article on original website
Planet of Lana Release Delayed to Spring 2023
Planet of Lana will now be release in spring 2023.
Valorant 2022 Agent Release Schedule: What to Expect
Agent 21 is expected to join the Valorant roster when Episode 5 Act 2 launches around August 24 2022. Riot has not officially announced the update, but we can expect Riot to release a trailer when Agent 21 makes their official debut.
Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked
As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
FFXIV Patch 6.2: Buried Memory Release Date Announced
The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV has finally been given a release date.
Players Discover Secret LAN Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears to support 12-player LAN mode, after one player discovered a hidden option.
Tower of Fantasy Summer Fest: Schedule, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of the Tower of Fantasy SummerFest schedule.
Apex Legends Season 14 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 14 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Hunted patch, although we didn't get a...
Alone in the Dark Remake Announced
Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive's remake of the 1993 cult classic horror game, is in development.
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
Diablo IV Prepurchase Dates Seemingly Leaked
An internal document appears to have begun circulating online which reveals the prepurchase dates for Diablo IV.
Tower of Fantasy Discord Nitro Special Gift Pack, One-Month Trial: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Tower of Fantasy Discord Nitro special gift pack, as well as the Discord Nitro one-month trial.
Which Server Should You Play on in Tower of Fantasy?
Here's a breakdown of which server you should play on in Tower of Fantasy.
Pokemon GO Prime Gaming Bundle #7: How to Collect Rewards
Pokemon GO fans can earn another Prime Gaming bundle if they're Prime members. The monthly subscription earns a lot more than just free shipping on Amazon.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Z Skins: What to Expect
Excited to see the Dragon Ball Z skins come to Fortnite? Here is what to expect. Epic Games rocked the world of gaming this Friday after tweeting out a picture of the mighty Shenron, well known to anime lovers as the magical guardian of the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z.
Guild Wars 2 Arrives on Steam
Guild Wars 2 was announced to be added to Steam on August 23, making it the first time the video game is available on a third-party platform.
What Time Does the Dragon Ball Z Crossover Start in Fortnite?
Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
How to Find the Dragon Ball Island in Fortnite
Fortnite's latest anime collaboration, with Dragon Ball Super, has finally gone live. Players will soon be able to head to a themed island to visit some iconic locations in-game.
Pokemon GO Reveals New Whole Foods and Prime Gaming Collaboration
The Pokemon GO team just announced a new collaboration with Whole Foods and Prime Gaming. The mega popular mobile game will be releasing customized bags at sele
Is Cult of the Lamb on Game Pass?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Cult of the Lamb is available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
