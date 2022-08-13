ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
