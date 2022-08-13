Read full article on original website
Here's The Real Reason Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up!
We may have not seen their shock split coming, but according to sources, both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson knew that their romance “wasn’t going to work” for quite some time! So what was the real reason for them going their separate ways?. Although Kim’s estranged ex-husband...
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Stomach Tightening: "Painful, But Worth It!"
Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. When it comes to sort of faking her way through life. On Wednesday, the Hulu personality shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing some type of tightening treatment, opening up via her Instagram Story about the unusual procedure. “This is a game...
Ashanti Is Blazing In A Gucci One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
The summer heat has nothing on Ashanti!
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats. According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child. The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram...
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
