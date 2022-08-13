Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2-alarm fire destroys historic Chestnut Hill building with shop, apartment
The stand-alone building housed the El Quetzal gift shop, Masonic hall and an apartment where a woman was able to escape.
5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.
Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Diner en Blanc, Heinz Refuge turns 50 and cute adoptable dogs | FYI Philly Aug. 13 show
This week we check out a Philadelphia summer staple Diner En Blanc and celebrate the Heinz Wildlife Refuge's birthday. Plus, a place your pup can dine while you have a good time.
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say
An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
Fires damage church under renovation, home blocks away in Cobbs Creek
Flames gutted the second floor of the church which was under renovation.
Montgomery County Leadership: Beth Duffy, President and COO of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Image via Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Beth Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Southampton, Bucks County, her early jobs, and why she believes everybody should work in a fast food restaurant at some point in their lives.
Mother finds daughter critically injured after hit-and-run outside her Philly home
"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Development Deal Will Cause Norristown State Hospital Campus Residents to Lose Their Home & Services
People with serious mental illness currently living on the Norristown State Hospital campus are set to lose their home and support services in June in a development deal, writes Brett Sholtis for WHYY. While the state said it is working with counties to place the around two dozen patients in...
99-year-old Montgomery County woman meets her 100th great-grandchild
Peggy Koller of Blue Bell, Pa. was an only child and always wanted a big family. At age 99, she got to hold her 100th great-grandchild.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
Five shot near Haverford Avenue rec center in Philadelphia with horror footage of gun left at bloody scene
FIVE people were hurt, including two who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Philadelphia, cops said. Two men fired multiple rounds from an SUV before driving away in a horror act of gun violence on Tuesday night. Both suspected shooters were arrested after the chaos broke out...
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
Neighbors anxiously awaiting demolition of historic church in Fishtown
For the last several years, the parish has been at the center of a debate: demolish the St. Laurentius Church or repair it.
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
