Conshohocken, PA

CBS Philly

Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
sauconsource.com

‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say

An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
Daily Voice

