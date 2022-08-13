Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gainesville man arrested for molesting 15-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prince Emmanuel Simmons, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age. The victim reported to Gainesville Police Department officers that Simmons consistently made her uncomfortable when she spent time at his house and that on one occasion, he grabbed her arm and pulled her next to him on the couch, keeping her from pulling away, and touched her inappropriately.
Gainesville woman charged with child neglect after alleged DUI crash
MICANOPY, Fla. – Holly Marie Hunter, 30 was arrested last night following a crash in which two children were injured. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue initially responded to a vehicle off the roadway near U.S. Hwy 411 and SR 25 in Micanopy, followed by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, who wrote the report.
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
Man arrested after allegedly refusing to return car and then crashing it
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Calvin Dewing Griffin, 54, was arrested last night after allegedly refusing to return a car he had taken to get washed and then crashing it in a parking lot. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug equipment. The victim told a Gainesville Police...
Gainesville man arrested for trying to hit victim with minivan
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Jimmy Asbery Smith, 39, was arrested last night after allegedly trying to hit another man with his minivan in the Windsor area. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to SE CR 234 in the Windsor area last night at about 9 p.m. to a report that Smith had tried to hit another man with a minivan following a property dispute. The victim reportedly said that Smith had said he was going to kill him and that he had to run and jump behind a large tree to avoid being hit by the minivan. The victim reportedly added that Smith told him to leave the property and take his belongings and that anything he left behind would belong to Smith.
Man with gun chases off man who tried to enter his home with a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Lee Sweat, 59, was arrested early this morning after allegedly trying to enter a home holding an open pocket knife. He left because the resident was able to grab a firearm and point it at him. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a residence...
Gainesville man arrested after Find My app locates stolen AirPods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennon Jamar Jefferson, 19, was arrested yesterday after the victim of a car burglary used Apple’s Find My app to direct police to the apartment where his AirPods were located. The AirPods were reported stolen from a car at Windsor Park apartments Thursday night, and...
Jail Booking Log, August 15
Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Chiefland man arrested for removing the serial number on a gun, possessing trafficking amounts of drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven James Anderson, 28, was arrested on August 7 and charged with removing the serial number on a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, displaying a weapon during a felony, and possession of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine. Anderson was originally arrested on November 7,...
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
South Carolina man arrested for pointing a gun during road rage incident near Orange Heights
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Christopher Michael Core, 40, of Johns Island, SC, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident near Orange Heights. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded yesterday morning...
Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime
Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning Alachua County Masterclass 1 Graduation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Children’s Trust of Alachua County joined the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce and the Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning to celebrate the graduation of the first Early Learning cohort on August 13, 2022. Members included owners and directors of Early Learning Centers and...
New state-mandated testing begins later this month
Florida’s public school students will begin taking a new state test later this month as part of a “progress monitoring” system approved by the 2022 Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. According to the Florida Department of Education, the goal of the new...
School board candidate’s federal lawsuit against Governor dismissed
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw’s federal lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis, Jeff Childers, Childers Law, and Khan-Lienh Banko has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor. McGraw’s attorney had argued that her federal civil rights were violated when DeSantis declared her District 2...
Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Alachua County Planning Commission Looking to Fill Two Vacancies
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is seeking volunteers to fill two citizen-at-large vacancies on the Local Planning Agency (LPA)/Planning Commission. The Local Planning Agency/Planning Commission meets once a month on the third Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, downtown Gainesville). The...
