ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4circC_0hGGbRrE00

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night.

Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at around 11:49 p.m. last night in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24, Port Wentworth, died at the scene.

Butler is wanted by police for Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and is considered armed and dangerous.

Port Wentworth PD describes the suspect as 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing about 120 pounds with tattoos on his face. Police believe that Butler is driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sepHa_0hGGbRrE00

If you have any information regarding the crime, please contact the Port Wentworth Police

Department at 912-964-4360, or submit a tip via the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app.

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police investigate shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating shots fired at the Eagle Court Apartments early Saturday morning. According to police, the shots were heard on Lanier Drive at the Eagle Court Apartments around 12:28 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a […]
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Rice#Shooting#Violent Crime#Port Wentworth Police#Desimond Zachery#Chevrolet
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD investigates shooting on Rucker Lane

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning. The Statesboro police responded to a call Saturday morning of shots fired on Rucker Lane at 111 South Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings on the ground, damaged vehicles, and a ground-floor […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police warn of phone scammer posing as Lieutenant

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is warning the local community about an apparent phone scam where a caller is impersonating a CCPD Lieutenant. According to police, the suspect uses the name Lt. Bill Sharpley, Commander of the Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol. When the scammer calls victims, they tell them […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter. Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
STATESBORO, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police search for missing man last seen in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. According to officials, the 32-year-old was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say that he was driving a silver […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.  When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person.  The […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy