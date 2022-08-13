Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night.

Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at around 11:49 p.m. last night in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24, Port Wentworth, died at the scene.

Butler is wanted by police for Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and is considered armed and dangerous.

Port Wentworth PD describes the suspect as 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing about 120 pounds with tattoos on his face. Police believe that Butler is driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro.

If you have any information regarding the crime, please contact the Port Wentworth Police

Department at 912-964-4360, or submit a tip via the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app.