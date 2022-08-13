Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
WTGS
Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
wtoc.com
Neighbors address shooting that killed one person in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors are speaking out after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Port Wentworth. It all happened in the Rice Creek neighborhood Saturday night. One man has now been charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Several people that live there say...
Statesboro police investigate shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating shots fired at the Eagle Court Apartments early Saturday morning. According to police, the shots were heard on Lanier Drive at the Eagle Court Apartments around 12:28 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a […]
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Man shot multiple times outside Hinesville hookah lounge: Police investigating
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was shot multiple times Sunday morning outside of a business. According to an incident report filed by a Hinesville police officer, officials responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. When police arrived, they met with...
Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
Chatham County Police warn of phone scammer posing as Lieutenant
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is warning the local community about an apparent phone scam where a caller is impersonating a CCPD Lieutenant. According to police, the suspect uses the name Lt. Bill Sharpley, Commander of the Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol. When the scammer calls victims, they tell them […]
1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
blufftontoday.com
Police investigating fatal wreck on Interstate 95 Monday in Jasper County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday morning in Jasper County, according to officials. Michael Johnson, 72, of Port St. Lucie, Fla, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the accident, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken said Monday afternoon. The...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at […]
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter. Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allongeorgia.com
SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
Police search for missing man, last seen in Tatemville
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. According to officials, Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon last Thursday in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say that he was driving a silver or […]
WTGS
Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
wtoc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County Public Safety confirms one person is dead after crash Monday morning. They say a car and motorcycle collided around 10 a.m. at Highway 80 and Cody Lane. The motorcyclist was killed. According Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, the victim is 63-year-old Lyn Harden...
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: 1 person killed when scooter hits pickup truck in Bulloch County
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. One person is dead after the scooter they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Bulloch County near Brooklet on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 80...
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
Comments / 0