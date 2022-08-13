Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
wogx.com
Woman says Florida commissioner Joe Mullins argued over not being allowed to put political signs up
A woman working at a tent at a voting location in Palm Coast told deputies that Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins argued with her over not being allowed to put signs up with the other Republican Party candidates . She says it it because he was not a member of the inclusive organization that the other candidates were a part of.
floridapolitics.com
Video shows Val Demings’ security pushing man to ground outside event
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Brevard County law enforcement is investigating whether Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings’ security wrongly pushed a man to the ground. Video obtained by Florida Politics shows two individuals pushing the man on Aug. 6 at a meet-and-greet event in Mims. Demings met...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff and County Administrator Duel Over Policing Budget Before Commissioners Nod Staly’s Way
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and County Administrator Heidi Petito dueled in front of a standing-room-only meeting room Monday night over the sheriff’s claim that the county was underfunding him, and the county’s counter that it has increased the sheriff’s budget by 48 percent since 2018, not including spending on facilities like the new Sheriff’s Operations center. But in the end, Petito’s bosses showed readiness to go Staly’s way.
flaglerlive.com
Joe Mullins Says Drug Dealer Sought to Sell Him Cocaine, So He Turned Him In. The Public Sneers.
Embattled political candidates running for re-election try, hope and pray for all sorts of things to turn their fortunes around. It’s safe to say that, at least since Prohibition, no candidate in Flagler County turned police informant on a drug dealer, as did Joe Mullins, the county commissioner who only weeks ago was disrespecting law enforcement, threatening a state policeman’s job and fabricating the support of two retired police associations he didn’t have.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Plans Show of Force, and Threatens Appeal to Governor, Over Budget Stalemate With County
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing deputies, are organizing a show of force that would pack the county commission’s chambers this evening in hopes of swaying commissioners to give the sheriff more than the additional $4.45 million they are so far providing for next year’s budget.
flaglerlive.com
Exorbitant Costs to Save Beaches, and Doing Nothing is Not an Option, Flagler Commissioners Are Told
The Flagler County Commission will soon take over all 18 miles of beaches to manage them, and save them. An ordinance is in the works to essentially surrender Flagler Beach’s portion to the county. But saving them will be exorbitantly expensive: think $5 million to $13 million a year in local burdens alone. And it will not be a one-time cost, but a permanent adjustment to a new normal of relentless sand “renourishment” of beaches and dunes, sea-wall construction and rock revetments.
click orlando
Picking palmetto berries unlawful on county property, Flagler officials warn
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials warned residents Tuesday that picking palmetto berries on county property may be “tempting” — but it’s also illegal. An ordinance in Flagler County forbids the removal of soil, rock, sand, stones, trees, shrubs, plants or wood materials from county lands, officials said. County staff added that violations can results in fines of up to $500.
villages-news.com
The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again
The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
RELATED PEOPLE
flaglerlive.com
Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow
This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
WESH
Volusia County director of corrections placed on paid administrative leave
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's director of corrections, Mark Flowers, was placed on paid administrative leave Monday. County officials would only say he is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation by the county's human resources department. Two wardens are in charge of jail operations during the investigation,...
click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast wins $739,000 grant for Southern Recreation Facility
The city of Palm Coast has been awarded a $739,000 grant to help build a Southern Recreation Facility. The grant money is provided by the Flagler County Tourism Development Council, and the County Commission approved the award during a meeting on Aug. 15. The Southern Recreation Facility will be built...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties
Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Actively Searching For Killer
UPDATE: Chad Keene was caught Tuesday around 5:30 PM. Daytona Beach, FL - A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed in broad daylight on a quiet Daytona Beach street Tuesday. Just before Noon, police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Glenview Boulevard, according to Police Chief, Jakari Young.
News4Jax.com
Random text message to Flagler County Commissioner ends with suspected drug dealer arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast 18-year-old was arrested around 12:40 Monday morning during an undercover operation set up by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Joe Mullins reached out to the sheriff’s office after he received a text offering to sell him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Action News Jax’s Ben Becker uncovers hundreds in projected new charges to your JEA electric bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I pushed JEA for answers morning, noon and night the past couple of days and got even more answers, amplifications and clarifications about what everyone wants to know -- how much more can I expect my bill to go up?. The answer: Quite a bit. >>>...
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
Safety and education are top priorities as Volusia County students return to class on Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County parents and students are enjoying one last day of summer break before going back to school. The district has been preparing for months to welcome everyone back starting on Monday. School safety and academics are what the district’s new superintendent says she’ll prioritize...
Comments / 8