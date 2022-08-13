ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Rookie Reportedly Carted Off The Field On Monday

The Cleveland Browns may be in danger of losing another center. Tom Withers of the Associated Press noted that rookie Dawson Deaton got carted off the field during Monday's practice. The cause and extent of his injury are not yet known. Cleveland selected Deaton in the seventh round after fortifying...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. The Cincinnati Enquirer reporter on site said Burrow emerged from the field following a walk-through carrying a helmet and wearing the orange practice jersey issued to quarterbacks.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
247Sports

4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars

But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Steeler Joe Schobert signs with Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday they had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The Steelers traded for Schobert with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in August in 2021 but was released in March of 2022. Schobert came to the Steelers and was supposed to be the coverage linebacker...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy