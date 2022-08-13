Rail passengers will suffer fresh misery on Saturday because of strikes by train drivers, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of Aslef at nine train companies will walk out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.We don’t want...

