Rail fares: passengers in England will not face double-digit rise
Government will ensure 2023 increase is below rate of inflation and will be delayed until March
Train strikes cause more disruption for passengers
Passengers are being disrupted as rail services are hit by more strikes, with some firms running no trains at all. Some 6,500 train drivers at nine rail companies, who are members of the Aslef union, are staging their latest 24-hour walkout in a dispute over pay. There have been several...
North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires
A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted. North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
New sleeper train will enable travellers to get from London to Stockholm in 24 hours
A new electric-powered sleeper train service will soon allow passengers to travel from the UK to Sweden in less than a day.Swedish operator SJ will launch its EuroNight service between Hamburg and Stockholm on 1 September.The quickest route from London to the Swedish capital, with the help of the eco-friendly sleeper service, would require travellers to depart London St Pancras on a two-hour-long journey to Brussels. The earliest Eurostar train is at 8.16am.In Brussels, they would need to take a Deutsche Bahn train to Hamburg – which takes just under six-and-a-half hours.The sleeper train would leave Hamburg at 9.55pm to...
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
London transport fares could rise by up to 14% in 2023
Londoners could face "unprecedented" rises in Tube and bus fares next year, the mayor has warned. Sadiq Khan says he will resist any attempts to raise fares by the rate of inflation plus 1%, which is a condition of a new government funding deal. In June the rate of inflation...
Train drivers to strike on Saturday in deadlocked dispute
Rail passengers will suffer fresh misery on Saturday because of strikes by train drivers, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of Aslef at nine train companies will walk out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.We don’t want...
Ryanair adds 500 flights at Stansted to cover October half-term break
Ryanair is to add more than 500 flights to its London Stansted schedule to keep pace with demand during the October half-term holiday. Michael O’Leary, chief executive of the low-cost airline, said extra capacity at the Essex airport would mean capacity for another 100,000 passengers at a time when “hopeless” Heathrow suffers further travel chaos.
hypebeast.com
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Worcestershire's at-risk bus services saved in new deal
Bus services in parts of Worcestershire that were at risk of being cut are to continue until at least March, the county council says. In June, passengers were warned they could lose almost all services unless more people started using them. Operator Diamond said all but one of its routes...
Driver walkout halts trains as UK summer strike wave spreads
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of U.K. train drivers walked off the job Saturday in a strike over jobs, pay and conditions, scuppering services across much of the country. The action was the latest in a spreading series of strikes by British workers seeking substantial raises to offset soaring prices for food and fuel.
Rail fares in England to rise below inflation rate, ministers say
Regulated train fares in England will rise below the rate of inflation next year to help people with the cost of living crisis, the government has said. Before the Covid pandemic, fares were raised in January each year, based on the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation from the previous July.
