BBC

Train strikes cause more disruption for passengers

Passengers are being disrupted as rail services are hit by more strikes, with some firms running no trains at all. Some 6,500 train drivers at nine rail companies, who are members of the Aslef union, are staging their latest 24-hour walkout in a dispute over pay. There have been several...
TRAFFIC
BBC

North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires

A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted. North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on...
TRAFFIC
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
The Independent

New sleeper train will enable travellers to get from London to Stockholm in 24 hours

A new electric-powered sleeper train service will soon allow passengers to travel from the UK to Sweden in less than a day.Swedish operator SJ will launch its EuroNight service between Hamburg and Stockholm on 1 September.The quickest route from London to the Swedish capital, with the help of the eco-friendly sleeper service, would require travellers to depart London St Pancras on a two-hour-long journey to Brussels. The earliest Eurostar train is at 8.16am.In Brussels, they would need to take a Deutsche Bahn train to Hamburg – which takes just under six-and-a-half hours.The sleeper train would leave Hamburg at 9.55pm to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Birmingham#Train Station#National Rail#Twitter#The Aslef Union#Moor Street#Fulham#Chiltern#Bst
BBC

Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says

A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
U.K.
BBC

Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell

The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

London transport fares could rise by up to 14% in 2023

Londoners could face "unprecedented" rises in Tube and bus fares next year, the mayor has warned. Sadiq Khan says he will resist any attempts to raise fares by the rate of inflation plus 1%, which is a condition of a new government funding deal. In June the rate of inflation...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train drivers to strike on Saturday in deadlocked dispute

Rail passengers will suffer fresh misery on Saturday because of strikes by train drivers, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of Aslef at nine train companies will walk out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.We don’t want...
TRAFFIC
hypebeast.com

First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London

MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family

Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found

A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Worcestershire's at-risk bus services saved in new deal

Bus services in parts of Worcestershire that were at risk of being cut are to continue until at least March, the county council says. In June, passengers were warned they could lose almost all services unless more people started using them. Operator Diamond said all but one of its routes...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail fares in England to rise below inflation rate, ministers say

Regulated train fares in England will rise below the rate of inflation next year to help people with the cost of living crisis, the government has said. Before the Covid pandemic, fares were raised in January each year, based on the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation from the previous July.
TRAFFIC

