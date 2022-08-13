ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bournemouth Manager Scott Parker Speaks Following Manchester City Battering

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3DkQ_0hGGaShk00

Man City strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win against Bournemouth this afternoon and their performance has earned praise from opposition manager Scott Parker, who has labelled the Sky Blues as 'too good' following the game.

Man City strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win against Bournemouth this afternoon and their performance has earned praise from opposition manager Scott Parker, who has labelled the Sky Blues as 'too good' following the game.

City were dominant from the offset, creating several chances before Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute. The goal showcased some of Erling Haaland's playmaking ability, with the striker holding the ball up before playing Gundogan through into a one-on-one position.

The Sky Blues would add another two goals before halftime, thanks to Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. The former of the two's goals was an outstanding finish- the Belgian playmaker curled the ball beyond Mark Travers into the bottom corner with the outside of his foot to put City 2-0 up in the 31st minute, before Foden would add to the score line just six minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCDsc_0hGGaShk00

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Cityzens would cap off an impressive performance with a fourth goal in the second half, courtesy of Jefferson Lerma who put the ball into his own net.

Despite the emphatic score line Scott Parker was still pleased with how his team played and believed the result was more down to City's quality rather than his side putting in a particularly poor performance. "The levels were different today. We’ve played against a world class team that can execute in any given moment," the Cherries boss told The Bournemouth Echo .

"I said before the game, we’re probably going to need to have 11 men with 10 out of 10 performances. We’re going to have to ride our luck.

"We didn’t manage to do that. And then obviously their quality shone through really.

"But I was pleased with the team in terms of the way they stuck with it. Showed good endeavour, good personality, were still brave and had courage, so I was pleased with that."

Parker spoke about the moments of quality City showed, particularly in the first and second goals, saying : " That’s what happens when you’re playing against a world class team and world class players really.

"I thought to a man my players gave everything they could give today, left everything out there, the difference was the qualities and levels were just too good."

City will now face a tougher test in their next game when they face off with  Newcastle next Sunday. The Cityzens will be desperate to make it nine points out of nine as they aim to secure their third consecutive Premier League trophy.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mark Travers
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jefferson Lerma
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoke City#Barcelona#Bournemouth#Belgian
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy