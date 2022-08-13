Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcat Madness provides excitement, surprises
It was “Bearcat Madness.” It was also a “Friday Night Showcase.”. And it all highlighted the 2022 Ruston High School Bearcats football team and all the support staff, support teams, the Bearcat Band and all of the cheer teams young and old. But it may have been...
bossierpress.com
College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium
NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
KNOE TV8
Local Louisiana Tech football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Nashville will be coming to Ruston on August 19. No. 9 Books & Records is honored host award-winning Nashville journalist Marissa Moss in the shop at 301 N. Trenton Friday at 4:30 p.m. Moss will be signing her latest work, “Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be.”
cenlanow.com
ULM Athletic Director Scott McDonald resigns
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, ULM’s Athletic Director announced his resignation will be effective on September 1, 2022. McDonald has served as the Athletic Director for the past three years after serving as the university’s Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Athletic Director in 2019.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech alum joins Grambling State as Director of Safety and Risk Management
Grambling State University has added 29 years of experience in public health, environmental and occupational health sciences, safety training, team building, hazard analysis, compliance, and risk reduction with the hiring of Dr. John F. McMahon as the new Director of Safety and Risk Management. McMahon’s hiring was effective August 1.
lincolnparishjournal.com
guns confiscated on GSU campus
After two students were arrested over a handgun in a Grambling State dorm room Wednesday, two more men were booked Friday in possession of firearms in separate incidents. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, two GSU police officers were performing a walk-through at Douglass Hall when they encountered four men on the second floor. Clifford T. Williams, II, 28, and another man were asked to leave the campus.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gun found on GSU campus
Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Head Start could be in jeopardy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Head Start program could be in jeopardy. Prime Time Inc. told employees they could be losing their grant to operate the four head start programs in Ouachita Parish. The federal office of Head Start awards grants on a five-year basis to operate Head...
KNOE TV8
Florists gifts Boley Elementary staff flowers ahead of school year
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Boley Elementary staff was greeted this morning by Sy Roberston with Carlstedt’s Florist in Monroe when they showed up with a truck full of flowers to promote an initiative, called Giving Someone Flowers For No Reason. The Wholesale Florist and Florist Supplier Association surprised...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Alexandra Hicks Underwood makes her mark
Alexandra Hicks Underwood grew up surrounded by positive role models in the field of education. Multiple women in her family chose the profession and excelled as educators, including her mother and grandmother. In preschool, Underwood said she wanted to be like her own teacher Ms. Lisa when she grew up.
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
KNOE TV8
Historic mural uncovered during renovations on Antique Alley
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group says a historic mural has been discovered in Antique Alley. They showed off the mural in a Facebook post made on Monday, which you can see below. The mural appears to be a large advertisement for Delaware Punch. It...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an effort to curb impaired driving. They will also be looking out for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, as required by law. According to a news release issued on Monday, the...
KNOE TV8
Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is partnering with a Louisiana-based automated traffic enforcement company to reduce fatal accidents on Hwy. 165 South. Going through Richwood, drivers may see an officer monitoring speed violations and taking photos of license plates. On the side of the road, a staffing officer of Emergent Enforcement Solutions based in Mansfield, LA can be found taking photos of license plates with a lidar speed gun, which measures the speed of vehicles.
KNOE TV8
Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is searching for a new shelter cook. The organization has been operating without an official cook on staff for the past six weeks, according to Captain Jerry Casey, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Monroe. Captain Casey juggles...
Louisiana woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
KNOE TV8
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
