ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY.com

College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Eleanor McMain forward Corey Chest, who can jump out of the gym, pledged to Matt McMahon Tuesday on social media. Chest and the Mustangs won the LHSAA...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Second half barrage leads Cajuns to hoops sweep in San Juan

SAN JUAN, P.R. – Kentrell Garnett and freshman Chancellor White each scored a game-high 21 points and combined for 11 of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 16 3-pointers in a 93-71 win over the LPB Red All-Stars in the final game of the San Juan Summer Shootout on Sunday at Coliseo Mario Quijote Morales.
BASKETBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Basketball
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
krvs.org

The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

LSU Football: Myles Brennan stepping away from football

NEW ORLEANS — LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan will reportedly step away from football, according to LSU athletics. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Ragin Cajuns#The Louisiana Ragin#Cajuns Men S Basketball#The Lpb Blue#Garnett Wou
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In Louisiana

Is there anything better than crisp fluffy fries fresh out of the fryer? The only way to top this favorite snack is to literally pile on the toppings, from extra cheese and garlic to gravy and cheese curds. LoveFood searched the country to find the best loaded fries in each...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Welcomes Jasmine J. Haralson

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children recently welcomed Jasmine J. Haralson as its communications and operations director. In this role, Haralson will lead LPIC’s internal operations and stakeholder communications to promote increased access to high-quality early care and education for Louisiana children. “I am incredibly excited to welcome Jasmine to...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy