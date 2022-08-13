Read full article on original website
Henrico teens kick off 24-hour Run-A-Thon in honor of friend killed
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of kids in Henrico County laced up their sneakers Tuesday to run for 24 hours straight in honor of a friend who was tragically killed this summer. In early July, Julia Budzinski, a 17-year-old Glen Allen Student, lost her life in a boating accident...
Officer and shelter dog team up to rescue stray
NEW KENT, Va. (WSET) — A New Kent officer and a shelter dog worked together to rescue a stray dog at a rest stop on Interstate 64. On August 13, Sgt. Majette received a call reporting a dog lying underneath the guardrail beside the interstate. Majette tried to lure...
‘He’s a brilliant kid’: Chesterfield teen with autism brings hundreds of LEGO creations to life
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of LEGO creations fill the bookshelves and tables inside 19-year-old Connor Schoenfelder’s room as part of his passion for turning the building blocks into sculptures, cartoon characters and landmarks. Vinnie Schoenfelder, Connor’s father, said his son’s passion for building started at a young age....
Closing Virginia's organ donation racial gap: 'People die waiting'
While African Americans make up 19 percent of Virginia’s population, they represent 50 percent of the patients on the state’s organ transplant waiting list, according to LifeNet Health.
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
Thirty-five residents displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire
Thirty-five residents of a Chesterfield apartment building have been displaced after several units were damaged by a fire on Saturday, according to the Red Cross
Richmond seeing rise in unsheltered homelessness: 'We gotta help people survive'
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday. Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience. Campers will learn...
Police: Search underway for man who jumped off bridge at Hopewell City Marina in Appomattox River
Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a man who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Appomattox River.
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently searching the Hopewell City Marina for a man who jumped off the Route 10 bridge. On Aug. 16 at 1:43 p.m., Hopewell Police responded to the Route 10 Bridge on the report of...
Woman steals debit card after victim leaves it in store reader
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman stole another woman’s card after she mistakingly left it in the card reader at a Chesterfield store. The woman mistakingly left her card in the reader at a store on Buford Road. Chesterfield County Police saw another woman on store security footage take...
Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, and one suspected death within a 24-hour span. In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on the drug, while one person died on Tuesday. Police believe these multiple overdoses in...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter
State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
Dr. Talishia Chandler, First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist, laid to rest
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the community came together at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Talishia Chandler at her homegoing celebration. The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15. Chandler was known as the First Lady of Cedar...
Community rallies support for cyclists killed, injured in alleged drunk driving crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Emotions of shock and heartbreak continue to fill the hearts of many after Henrico Police said a teen driver hit and killed Jonah Holland and seriously injured Natalie Rainer while they were riding their bikes in the area of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane on Saturday morning.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Aug. 15-21, 2022
This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a fugitive out of Goochland County. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating Brian Wall, 49. Wall is 5’11, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair, and a beard. Wall may be driving a green 2009 Ford Ranger.
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
50 townhomes on Hull Street Road get approval in Chesterfield
A new townhome development near Otterdale Road in Chesterfield won a stamp of approval from the planning commission Tuesday night despite objections from nearby residents.
