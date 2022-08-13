ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

WSET

Officer and shelter dog team up to rescue stray

NEW KENT, Va. (WSET) — A New Kent officer and a shelter dog worked together to rescue a stray dog at a rest stop on Interstate 64. On August 13, Sgt. Majette received a call reporting a dog lying underneath the guardrail beside the interstate. Majette tried to lure...
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday. Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience. Campers will learn...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Orange Fire and EMS issues alert on scam text messages

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County officials say they are getting reports from residents concerning a scam text message. According to Orange County Fire and EMS, the messages claim to be selling apparel or other merchandise on the department’s behalf. The department says it does not sell...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, and one suspected death within a 24-hour span. In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on the drug, while one person died on Tuesday. Police believe these multiple overdoses in...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
HOPEWELL, VA
cardinalnews.org

State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter

State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
NBC12

Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

