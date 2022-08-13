ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Room Shakeup In Chicago?

Finally the Bears first preseason bout gave us a look into this new team and how players stack up in their positions. Looking at what we saw out of the running backs there may be a shakeup brewing. As it stands the RB room, from RB1-RB3, consists of David Montgomery,...
Bears’ first showing points toward progress

Preseason doesn’t matter…until it does. With most coaches sticking to a slim playbook and starters playing conservatively, Saturday’s game against the Chiefs mostly reflected Eberflus’ leadership and the team’s overall depth. To understand why Bears fans and pundits are riding the high of 1-0, consider where we were last year.
