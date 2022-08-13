Read full article on original website
South Jersey’s Cowtown Rodeo Resists Online Warehouse Offers
After putting on a weekly rodeo almost every Saturday night since 1955, Cowtown Rodeo isn't ready to sell its valuable land in Salem County to any e-commerce warehouse developers. Not that they haven't had some tempting offers. Grant Harris, who ran the rodeo for decades before selling the business to...
Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?
To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve
For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, which...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City
There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
Ashanti comes to Atlantic City for book signing and bookbag giveaway
Grammy award-winning artist Ashanti will show the other side of her artistry Thursday, as part of back-to-school event in Atlantic City. The singer returns to Atlantic City 20 years after her debut self-named album. This time, she’s bringing her children’s book, “My Name is a Story.”. The...
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ
If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15th, Powerball game was bought at a store owned by Big Save, Inc., at 145...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks
Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut
ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
Boat Hits Lands, Throws Seven Passengers into Marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 PM. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
downbeach.com
Air space restrictions in place for Atlantic City Air Show, practice days
Emergency Management Coordinators have issued air safety restrictions ahead of the Atlantic City Air Show being held early next week. Flying drones, parasailing, kite flying, or any other device within a 10-mile radius of the Air Show space is restricted for the Air Show on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and for practice days Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23.
Those lovely bones can boost South Jersey tourism | Editorial
Gloucester County officials have wasted no time in revising the county’s web page about its Red Bank Battlefield Park to include a link about a new discovery at the Revolutionary War site along the Delaware River: remains of more than a dozen bodies, probably of Hessian soldiers who fought for the losing side 245 years ago.
6abc
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
