Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?

To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve

For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
atlanticcityweekly.com

Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City

There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
WPG Talk Radio

Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ

If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15th, Powerball game was bought at a store owned by Big Save, Inc., at 145...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks

Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut

ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Air space restrictions in place for Atlantic City Air Show, practice days

Emergency Management Coordinators have issued air safety restrictions ahead of the Atlantic City Air Show being held early next week. Flying drones, parasailing, kite flying, or any other device within a 10-mile radius of the Air Show space is restricted for the Air Show on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and for practice days Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Those lovely bones can boost South Jersey tourism | Editorial

Gloucester County officials have wasted no time in revising the county’s web page about its Red Bank Battlefield Park to include a link about a new discovery at the Revolutionary War site along the Delaware River: remains of more than a dozen bodies, probably of Hessian soldiers who fought for the losing side 245 years ago.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
delawaretoday.com

These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics

We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
DELAWARE STATE
