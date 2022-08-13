ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...

