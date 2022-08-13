The Kansas City Chiefs had two moves left to make to get the roster to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. We now know what those moves are. According to KC Star reporter Herbie Teope, the Chiefs are waiving DL Austin Edwards and WR Devin Gray from the 90-man roster. These two moves will bring the roster from 87 to 85 players, making the team compliant with this week’s wave of roster cuts. Yesterday the team waived four players and signed one player.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO