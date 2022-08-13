Lauren Boebert’s ‘Jacka** Husband’ Jayson Allegedly Ran Over Neighbor’s Mailbox

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Neighbors of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called 911 twice on Aug. 4 demanding the sheriff respond to their neighborhood where they said the Republican lawmaker’s husband Jayson had driven over a mailbox and was threatening them.

In two 911 calls obtained by The Denver Post , a neighbor can be heard yelling at Jayson while simultaneously trying to explain the situation to the dispatcher, saying “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson. He’s running over my mailbox right now”

“Stop, you jackass! Get the fuck out of here,” the neighbor is heard yelling at another person, who is presumably Jayson. “Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong?”

“There’s about to be some shit going down here,” he told the dispatcher after she redirected him to speak with her.

Both 911 callers said the incident began when Boebert’s son was racing down their residential street in a Razor Dune Buggy. When neighbors asked him to slow down, he reportedly told them to “Fuck off.”

“It’s the Boeberts, if you know who the Boeberts are,” one woman told the dispatcher. “I need the sheriff out here.”

Another person can be heard saying in the background “Our wonderful congresswoman.”

“He’s just speeding up and down the road, all over the place, just freakin’ through his property,” she told the 911 dispatcher. “He’s going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there’s kids. We tried to stop him and he’d just freakin’ cuss at us and just left.”

Then the neighbor who yelled at Jayson said the man came racing down the street in his truck yelling about someone trying to punch his son, which the neighbor said no one did.

“This guy is as dumb as a post, but this guy is so irrational,” the neighbor said. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

When asked if anyone had any weapons, the neighbor scoffed and said “I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt.”

“Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” he told the dispatcher. “I don’t know if anyone’s got a gun on them.”

The dispatcher also asked about whether anyone was inebriated, to which the neighbor replied “Jayson’s probably drunk. You could probably get him for a DUI, he just drove down here.”

Attempts to reach Jayson Boebert for comment were unsuccessful.

Although the dispatcher sent officers to the scene, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office ultimately decided to let the neighbors settle the dispute, saying everyone “agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action.”

When confronted by the 911 calls with evidence of possible drunk driving, speeding, property destruction and threats to harm other people, the sheriff’s office remained tight-lipped about the incident.

The leader of political action committee American Muckrakers then decided to take matters into his own hands by asking Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the local district attorney and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to look into the Boeberts’ relationship with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was clearly a serious situation as there were two 911 calls, five deputies and at least four families involved,” wrote the head of the PAC in an email asking for the investigation.

