Grand Lake, CO

skyhinews.com

Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on recreation area protection

The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The withdrawal would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved Federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches...
KREMMLING, CO
CBS Denver

Denver school board meeting erupts in name calling, accusations of misconduct

In-fighting among Denver School Board members is intensifying, just a week before students in the state's largest school district head back to school. A board meeting last week to talk about "team building" devolved into an insult-trading, name-calling blowup."I want to know that you know what you did was wrong and that you apologize for it and that you're not going to do it again," Vice Chair Tay Anderson told Chair Sochi Gaytan. "I'm not apologizing for exposing your misogyny and your sexism," quipped Gaytan.    The tension comes after months of animosity on the board that came to a...
DENVER, CO
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
skyhinews.com

Live Water Alliance advocates for recognizing the rights of nature

The rights of nature have a global movement behind them. Recognizing the rights often means giving nature a legal standing similar to personhood and allowing people to invoke the rights in defense of nature. The rights of nature resolution that Live Water Alliance helped prepare for Grand Lake had no...
GRAND LAKE, CO
Axios Denver

The Denver mayor's race just added its most prominent candidate yet, Kelly Brough

Kelly Brough filed paperwork Monday to run for Denver mayor in 2023, despite saying a year ago she had no plans to compete for the job.Why it matters: The former head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Brough is the first big-name candidate to enter the wide-open race to replace Mayor Michael Hancock, who is term-limited after 12 years in the post.State of play: Brough's candidacy is not a surprise, even with her prior denials. When she stepped down as CEO of the chamber in June 2021, pundits suggested she'd be a strong candidate. She served as the city's...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita attorneys sue over release of renovation plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Attorneys for Casa Bonita are raising a red flag, not for sopapillas, but over documents the city is releasing relating to the restaurant’s massive remodel and renovation. Last week, 9NEWS obtained substantial blueprints, plans and permits relating to alterations, plumbing, electrical work and alterations at...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco Public Schools facing low enrollment

Colorado's second largest school district is facing a critical issue as the new year begins. Jefferson County Public Schools must now decide if it will close and consolidate any schools due to dwindling enrollment numbers. Growth in several Jeffco elementary schools has been so slow, the school district might need to close some schools and move students around.If schools were to close, it would be the third round of closures in three years due to declining enrollment -- the result of changing demographics, short supply of housing and even declining birth rates, which have been falling continuously for over a decade,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Expensive Home – Pool House/Office, & Carriage House $19,875,000

Welcome to Juniper House. A rare opportunity to own Boulder’s premier estate spanning 2 contiguous lots. Retreat to authentic luxury living in this custom estate built by Sugarloaf and designed by Annette Martin and Lisa Egger. A sense of arrival welcomes you to this private 1.23-acre retreat in the coveted Juniper neighborhood only minutes from downtown & hiking trails. The modern yet rustic architectural style defines the Main House, Pool House/Office, and Carriage House. Colorado buff sandstone & the finest reclaimed wood create timeless design melding w/ mature landscaping. Natural light flows from an abundance of oversized windows w/ view corridors. Think 5-Star amenities both inside & out. The estate’s focal point is a courtyard boasting a heated resort-style saline pool & outdoor hot tub surrounded by an array of flora & fauna. The pool house/office along w/ the carriage house featuring a 4-car garage & guest house complete this idyllic compound-staying home never felt so good.
BOULDER, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 7-13

Real estate transactions totaled $12,715,166 across 23 sales for the week of Aug. 7 to 13. 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser. 2,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo. Seller: Todd and Heather Sanville, Nicholas Cartwright. Buyer: WCLC LLC, WAHCLC LLC. Price: $1,100,000. 500 Vasquez Road, Vasquez Creek Townhomes,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO

