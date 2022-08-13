Read full article on original website
Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on recreation area protection
The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area. The withdrawal would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved Federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches...
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
skyhinews.com
Granby water system receives violation from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Granby’s North Service Area water system, which services 1,725 residents, received two related violations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment during a sanitary survey June 21. Both violations had to do with backflow prevention. The first issue, a Tier 2 violation that the town posted a...
Colorado AARP warns against upcoming Xcel natural gas price increase
Amidst one of the highest inflation rates in the nation, the Colorado chapter of America’s biggest group advocating for older people on Tuesday urged energy regulators to deny Xcel’s proposal to hike natural gas rates by nearly $189 million over three years. The rate hike, if approved, would...
Denver school board meeting erupts in name calling, accusations of misconduct
In-fighting among Denver School Board members is intensifying, just a week before students in the state's largest school district head back to school. A board meeting last week to talk about "team building" devolved into an insult-trading, name-calling blowup."I want to know that you know what you did was wrong and that you apologize for it and that you're not going to do it again," Vice Chair Tay Anderson told Chair Sochi Gaytan. "I'm not apologizing for exposing your misogyny and your sexism," quipped Gaytan. The tension comes after months of animosity on the board that came to a...
New property tax may be on November ballot in Denver
City of Denver voters will likely get to decide on whether to increase property taxes in order to help Denver Public Libraries.
Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning
“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
Live Water Alliance advocates for recognizing the rights of nature
The rights of nature have a global movement behind them. Recognizing the rights often means giving nature a legal standing similar to personhood and allowing people to invoke the rights in defense of nature. The rights of nature resolution that Live Water Alliance helped prepare for Grand Lake had no...
The Denver mayor's race just added its most prominent candidate yet, Kelly Brough
Kelly Brough filed paperwork Monday to run for Denver mayor in 2023, despite saying a year ago she had no plans to compete for the job.Why it matters: The former head of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Brough is the first big-name candidate to enter the wide-open race to replace Mayor Michael Hancock, who is term-limited after 12 years in the post.State of play: Brough's candidacy is not a surprise, even with her prior denials. When she stepped down as CEO of the chamber in June 2021, pundits suggested she'd be a strong candidate. She served as the city's...
Casa Bonita attorneys sue over release of renovation plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Attorneys for Casa Bonita are raising a red flag, not for sopapillas, but over documents the city is releasing relating to the restaurant’s massive remodel and renovation. Last week, 9NEWS obtained substantial blueprints, plans and permits relating to alterations, plumbing, electrical work and alterations at...
Jeffco Public Schools facing low enrollment
Colorado's second largest school district is facing a critical issue as the new year begins. Jefferson County Public Schools must now decide if it will close and consolidate any schools due to dwindling enrollment numbers. Growth in several Jeffco elementary schools has been so slow, the school district might need to close some schools and move students around.If schools were to close, it would be the third round of closures in three years due to declining enrollment -- the result of changing demographics, short supply of housing and even declining birth rates, which have been falling continuously for over a decade,...
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new effort aims to change that
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
U.S. Department of Transportation proposes new refund rules for flight issues
The U.S. Department of Transportation is continuing to gather public feedback as it creates new rules for airlines regarding customer refunds for delays and cancellations.
Moving Mountains’ candidate debate gets off the ground despite initial challenges, miscommunications
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Moving Mountains Eagle County — a recently formed small donor committee — will host a candidate event for three candidates running for state legislative seats. The event will take place at the Eagle County municipal building in Eagle and will be moderated by Kevin...
Boulder’s Most Expensive Home – Pool House/Office, & Carriage House $19,875,000
Welcome to Juniper House. A rare opportunity to own Boulder’s premier estate spanning 2 contiguous lots. Retreat to authentic luxury living in this custom estate built by Sugarloaf and designed by Annette Martin and Lisa Egger. A sense of arrival welcomes you to this private 1.23-acre retreat in the coveted Juniper neighborhood only minutes from downtown & hiking trails. The modern yet rustic architectural style defines the Main House, Pool House/Office, and Carriage House. Colorado buff sandstone & the finest reclaimed wood create timeless design melding w/ mature landscaping. Natural light flows from an abundance of oversized windows w/ view corridors. Think 5-Star amenities both inside & out. The estate’s focal point is a courtyard boasting a heated resort-style saline pool & outdoor hot tub surrounded by an array of flora & fauna. The pool house/office along w/ the carriage house featuring a 4-car garage & guest house complete this idyllic compound-staying home never felt so good.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, August 7-13
Real estate transactions totaled $12,715,166 across 23 sales for the week of Aug. 7 to 13. 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser. 2,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo. Seller: Todd and Heather Sanville, Nicholas Cartwright. Buyer: WCLC LLC, WAHCLC LLC. Price: $1,100,000. 500 Vasquez Road, Vasquez Creek Townhomes,...
Thieves drill into victim's gas tank while truck was parked at RTD station
Some RTD riders got an unwelcomed surprise when they returned to the Central Park Station Sunday after the Colorado Rockies game.
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
