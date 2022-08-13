Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Man Pronounced Dead after Three-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 16, 2022) – Saturday morning, a man succumbed to his injuries following a three-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine. According to the CHP, the collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Jeffrey Road. Responding firefighters and medical personnel arrived and declared...
foxla.com
Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation
CORONA, Calif. - A Yorba Linda woman was arrested this week for allegedly ramming several cars off the road in a road rage incident that led to the amputation of one of the other drivers' limbs. Kaylynn Heatley, 21, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon,...
Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino: Police
A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in San Bernardino Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver who fled. James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was crossing Highland Avenue near Cedar Street at 4:37 a.m. when a vehicle headed east on Highland hit him, […]
Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead
A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Mid-City crash leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
onscene.tv
Drunk Woman Crashes Into Multiple Parked Cars | Fullerton
08.15.2022 | 12:54 AM | FULLERTON – Fullerton Police Department responded to a call of a car that had hit several parked vehicles. When they arrived they found multiple cars that had been hit and woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle that hit the cars. She was transported to a local area trauma center. At this time, alcohol does appears to be a factor in the collision. A total of 3 cars were hit and sustained major damage. According to the neighbor is the SOT, the woman stated that she had been partying with friends prior to the collision. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing One, Injuring Two in DUI Crash Released from Jail
A 31-year-old woman suspected of causing a two-car collision in Lake Elsinore while driving under the influence, killing one person and injuring two others, was out of custody Tuesday. Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday night on suspicion of...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near community college leaves three injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Three people were injured in a shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
knewsradio.com
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Willowbrook area
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of the shooting was received by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 12:18 a.m. at the intersection of Trevor Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard.
foxla.com
Pipe bomb found on patient at SoCal medical center
POMONA, Calif. – A patient was brought into Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with what was described as a pipe bomb Monday evening. Police received a call from security staff about the incident at the hospital located in the 1700 block of Garey Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Hospital security told police they located a […]
signalscv.com
Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp
A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol. Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Amber Alert Deactivated Following Suspect Arrest in Abduction of Riverside Tot
CHP had deactivated a statewide Amber Alert for the abduction of a one-year-old. The alert was issued Monday from the Riverside area, to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though...
