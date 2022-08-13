ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

WLOS.com

Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crash causes delays in McDowell County

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Old Fort, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality

BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
BEAUFORT, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Wanted: Asheville man charged after woman's car struck, shot into; one person injured

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous," who faces charges after a recent shooting left one person injured. The department says officers were called to the 350 block of Deaverview Road around 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 14 after receiving reports of a person with a gun. After further investigation, the officers discovered that a car driven by a woman with a passenger inside had been chased by another car. The woman's car had reportedly been rammed into and then shot into. Police say the male passenger in the woman's car was struck by a bullet.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Columbus Fire Department responds to two-car motor vehicle accident

COLUMBUS– Monday night, around 9:30 p.m., Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Lynn Rd. located in Columbus, that resulted in both drivers being taken to the hospital. Lynn Rd. was completely shut down near Old Hwy. 19 for approximately an hour, until officials deemed...
lakenormanpublications.com

Conover man arrested for indecent liberties with child in southern Iredell

A man was arrested Friday following a report regarding indecent liberties with a minor in southern Iredell County. On July 18, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received the report, and Special Victim’s Unit Det. E. Lane reportedly observed the victim’s interview where the suspect was identified, 78-year-old Johann Stoltz of Conover. Lane interviewed the victim’s family, who provided additional information and evidence.
CONOVER, NC
fox46.com

Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

