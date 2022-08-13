Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
FOX Carolina
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
No charges filed in ‘catastrophic accident’ killing 3-year-old on Christmas Day
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney for Henderson County announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the shooting accident that claimed the life of a young girl on Christmas Day in 2021. Aylee Gordon, 3 years old, was celebrating Christmas with her family just...
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality
BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
FOX Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old. Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra. Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around...
FOX Carolina
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
WLOS.com
Wanted: Asheville man charged after woman's car struck, shot into; one person injured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous," who faces charges after a recent shooting left one person injured. The department says officers were called to the 350 block of Deaverview Road around 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 14 after receiving reports of a person with a gun. After further investigation, the officers discovered that a car driven by a woman with a passenger inside had been chased by another car. The woman's car had reportedly been rammed into and then shot into. Police say the male passenger in the woman's car was struck by a bullet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
FOX Carolina
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24. Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Columbus Fire Department responds to two-car motor vehicle accident
COLUMBUS– Monday night, around 9:30 p.m., Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Lynn Rd. located in Columbus, that resulted in both drivers being taken to the hospital. Lynn Rd. was completely shut down near Old Hwy. 19 for approximately an hour, until officials deemed...
lakenormanpublications.com
Conover man arrested for indecent liberties with child in southern Iredell
A man was arrested Friday following a report regarding indecent liberties with a minor in southern Iredell County. On July 18, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received the report, and Special Victim’s Unit Det. E. Lane reportedly observed the victim’s interview where the suspect was identified, 78-year-old Johann Stoltz of Conover. Lane interviewed the victim’s family, who provided additional information and evidence.
44 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine seized during NC traffic stop, deputies say
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
WNC man in custody after weekend shooting incident
One person is in custody and another is injured after a weekend shooting in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Dept. says, 29 year old Jason Edward Taylor rammed his car into another vehicle and then fired shots into the other vehicle.
fox46.com
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
my40.tv
District Attorney: Toddler's death ruled as "catastrophic accident;" no charges filed
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly eight months after a Henderson County toddler tragically lost her life from a gunshot wound to the head, a Western North Carolina district attorney has come to a conclusion in the case. R. Andrew Murray, the attorney for Prosecutorial District 42, which includes...
Comments / 0