ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 6

Related
wfmd.com

Di Cola Says She Will Appeal Friday’s Decision

A judge ruled she was ineligible to run in the Council District Three Democratic Primary. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Democratic candidate for Frederick County Council District Three says she will appeal. Jazmin Di Cola made that announcement this past weekend on her Facebook page. “Please do not feel discouraged about yesterday’s {Friday’s} ruling,” she said. “We will appeal the disqualification ruling.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
State
Washington State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
WTOV 9

Billingsley pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 incident at capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Jefferson County man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol entered a guilty plea Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Steven Billingsley, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WMTW

LIVE BLOG: Kyle Fitzsimons, charged Jan. 6 riot defendant, trial begins

WASHINGTON — LIVE BLOG. 4:30p.m. -- The court is ending its day by hearing from a Capitol Police captain and a Secret Service agent about the big picture of the riot, such as how an official proceeding was disrupted and how the building was breached, essential elements of the lower level crimes alleged against Fitzsimons and many of the 860 people charged to date. On the second day of the trial, Wednesday, the court is likely to hear from the two other officers Fitzsimons is alleged to have assaulted.
LEBANON, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
bethesdamagazine.com

After initial financial struggles during pandemic, Marriott International ramps up recruiting efforts

After struggling heavily with recruitment and suffering from a sharp decline in revenues early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Marriott International is increasing its recruiting efforts and plans to do more outreach to students at area universities and professional schools, according to David Marriott, the chairman of the company’s board of directors.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Democratic Primary#Politics Local#Election Local#State Board Of Elections#Peter James 2#The County Board
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wfmd.com

Suspect In Eastern Shore Homicide Arrested In Frederick

He’s being held at the Detention Center awaiting extradition. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a homicide on the Eastern Shore was arrested in Frederick Tuesday morning. Deputies and the US Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force Western Maryland apprehended Raykquon Molock, 25, of Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy