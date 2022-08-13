ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

Fresno County girl assaulted by man who snuck into bedroom. Her older brother chased him off

By Carmen Kohlruss
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Mwl7_0hGGRm9f00

A man was arrested for allegedly sneaking into a girl’s bedroom and assaulting her during a burglary in Parlier earlier this week.

Parlier police identified the suspect, Saul Perez, as a 35-year-old homeless man.

Police said Perez was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges, including molestation, burglary, vandalism, and committing a lewd act with a child under the age of 14. The girl’s age wasn’t shared, but police described her as a teenager.

The incident, described by police as a burglary “involving a sexual assault,” happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Parlier, southeast of Fresno.

Perez was hiding in the girl’s room after entering her apartment through an unlocked front door, police said. After Perez kissed her on the face, police said the girl and her younger brother called out for help, and their older brother rushed to the bedroom and confronted Perez. The younger siblings left the room before Perez dove out the window and ran away.

“Officers were able to track down the suspect, who was still in the area, based on the description given by the victim and victim’s family,” Parlier police announced Friday. “Officers recognized Perez from prior law enforcement investigations related to disorderly sexual misconduct and homelessness.”

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for felony charges in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment in Visalia on Tuesday, police say. According to authorities, on Monday shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers were called to a home located at 2600 Block of S. Bollinger regarding a disturbance in that location. Police say during the investigation, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno woman charged in officer shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Fresno woman for shooting at officers with a firearm allegedly hidden in her undergarments in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, on Thursday, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle where Mariah Spate was inside. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlier, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Parlier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Vandalism#Police#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
KMPH.com

Tulare Police involved in shooting

Tulare, Calif. — Two Tulare Police officers have been involved in a shooting in the 100 block of I street. No officers were injured. The shooting appears to be at a homeless encampment along the railroad tracks. Police say a couple of officers were performing a traffic stop, the...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in Orosi on Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 152 and Avenue 422 after it was reported that a shooting had broken […]
OROSI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities looking for arson suspect in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers and investigators are looking for a person who allegedly set multiple fires along the railroad tracks in central Fresno. According to the Fresno Fire Department, fire crews were called around 9:43 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspect lighting grass fires along the railroad tracks from Van Ness […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
7K+
Followers
274
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy