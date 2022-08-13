ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

By EJ Panaligan
Teddy Ray , a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old.

Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening.

“Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series for Comedy Central and HBO’s “All Def Comedy.” He also appeared on MTV’s popular “Wild N’ Out” series, joining the cast for the show’s eighth season. He most recently appeared in comedian Sam Jay’s HBO series “Pause With Sam Jay.”

Ray was born in Los Angeles on July 30, 1990. He rose to prominence in the local comedy scene, frequently performing at places like the Improv and the Laugh Factory, in addition to his acting roles in multiple internet comedy series on YouTube through All Def Digital and television gigs.

Many comedians shared their condolences on social media, from Desus Nice to Quinta Brunson. “Rest well, Teddy,” Brunson wrote in a tweet. “The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much.”

Rappers Freddie Gibbs and Dumbfoundead also shared their condolences, the former reposting a popular clip from one of Ray’s appearances on an All Def Digital YouTube series. Multiple clips from Ray’s comedy work have gone viral throughout the years, latching onto different corners of the Internet and his fanbase.

Ray had recently paid his respects to late comedian Jak Knight, who died in July at 28 years old. “It took me forever to type this I ain’t think you’d leave me this tearful. Love you 4ver Jak Knight,” his caption said.

Joe Smith
3d ago

Dead at 32. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. RIP

Jaii R.
3d ago

Rest In Peace, man. So young. Condolences to his family and friends.🙏🏾🌸🌷💐🌺

