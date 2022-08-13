Jaclyn Hill postpones new jewelry collection out of respect for former husband Jon Hill following his death

Jaclyn Hill revealed on her Instagram that her former husband, Jon Hill, had died. Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Jaclyn Hill said her jewelry brand would postpone her new collection's launch.

Jaclyn shared on Instagram Saturday that she wanted to pay respect to her former husband, Jon Hill.

Jaclyn announced Jon's death in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Jaclyn Hill's eponymous jewelry brand is postponing the launch of its new collection after her former husband, John Hill, died on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics founder shared that her brand Jaclyn Roxanne would not debut a new collection this Tuesday.

"I know my brand @jaclynroxanne announced a new collection dropping this Tuesday but will be postponing the launch to pay our respects," Jaclyn, 32, wrote. "Thank you for understanding."

In a separate post, Jaclyn said she's "struggling" amid this emotional time.

"I'm really struggling with how to navigate everything right now guys," Jaclyn Hill wrote. "So many emotions. It's like time is standing still."

Representatives for Hill did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Jaclyn, who was married to Jon for nine years, revealed on Thursday that Jon had died and shared a statement from his family on her Instagram Stories.

"It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022," the statement read. "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family."

The cause of Jon's death has not been made public at the time of writing.

Following the statement, Jaclyn shared a touching tribute to Jon on Friday.

"All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles. My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free," Jaclyn wrote on Instagram. "And I know that you're up there playing the drums right now making everyone laugh. I will carry our memories & inside jokes with me for the rest of my life."

Jaclyn and Jon married in August 2009 before filing for divorce in May 2018. The former couple often starred alongside each other on Jaclyn's YouTube page.

Jon battled drug addiction during their relationship, and spoke to Billboard in January 2019 about how it affected them.

"During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff," Jon told Billboard. "I started breaking out in hives. So it became noticeable that something was wrong."

Jon eventually stopped using drugs but began again when Jaclyn wanted to end their relationship.

"We were married for nine years. For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean. She often said, 'You don't love me because you never want to do things with me.' But it was because I kept having to hide [my addiction] from her all the time," Jon continued.

He continued: "So coming home to see all my stuff gone and not knowing who she's with, I was just devastated. Within two months, I was back on drugs."

Jaclyn is currently engaged to Youtube star Jordan Farnum after dating for more than four years.