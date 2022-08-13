ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Creighton students' COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed

By Margery A. Beck (Associated Press)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6exf_0hGGR7FF00

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students who sought to be exempt from the private Catholic school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.

The state’s high court said it didn’t have jurisdiction, citing its 150-year stance that people can't appeal orders denying or granting temporary injunctions. In this case, a judge last year declined to issue a temporary injunction that would have blocked Creighton University’s requirement that all students get the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Because the court’s denial of a temporary injunction was not a final order, we lack jurisdiction of the appeal and must dismiss it,” Justice William Cassel wrote for the court.

The 10 students who sought the injunction said they had religious objections to the vaccines because they "were developed and/or tested using abortion-derived fetal cell lines.”

Laboratory-grown cell lines descended from fetuses that were aborted decades ago were used in some early-stage testing of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and to grow viruses used to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccines do not contain fetal cells.

The Vatican declared in 2020 that it is “morally acceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses when “ethically irreproachable” vaccines aren’t available.

Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk said in his September 2021 ruling that he wouldn’t order the mandate be temporarily blocked because he didn't think the students would ultimately prevail in court. That's because the students had signed a form promising to get vaccinated once regulators fully approved one, the judge noted. The students appealed.

An attorney for the students, Robert Sullivan, said Friday that while he wished the state's high court had decided the appeal on its merits, the fact that it was decided on a technicality allows the students to continue their legal fight.

“The vast majority of the students want to move ahead with the case and see what we can get done,” Sullivan said. Most of the students went on to enroll at other schools, he said, while one had enough college credits to graduate over the summer.

An attorney for the university did not immediately return phone messages left Friday by The Associated Press seeking comment.

The private university in Omaha is affiliated with the Jesuit order of the Catholic Church, which teaches that abortion is a grave sin.

The university issued its mandate for students in August 2021, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the vaccine made by Pfizer. At the time, Creighton allowed only medical, not religious, exemptions to its vaccine requirements. However, the school added a religious exemption ahead of the 2022-23 academic year, Creighton spokesman Sam Achelpohl said.

Students refusing a vaccine on religious grounds must fill out a form and get approval from the university, according to the school's website.

Achelpohl declined to comment on Friday’s ruling or the ongoing lawsuit.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
City
Creighton, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Education
WOWT

Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court

Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. Study recommends Farnam Street changes. Updated: 7 hours ago. The City of Omaha plans to change the...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic University#General Health#Linus Covid#Johnson Johnson#Roman Catholics
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ems1.com

Judge dismisses Neb. EMTs from lawsuit over woman's death

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, rescue workers and jailers after she was taken to jail instead of a hospital. Danielle Harbison's blood-alcohol content was 0.34%,...
BELLEVUE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study

Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026. The OPPD […] The post In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy