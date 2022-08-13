Read full article on original website
3 in hospital days after car runs into Irish pub in Arlington; alcohol not factor
Editor’s Note: The above video is from coverage of the crash shortly after it took place. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Three people were recovering in the hospital Monday, days after a car hit an Irish pub, hurting more than a dozen people. The Arlington County Police Department provided an update to the […]
Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police
A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
First responders to run emergency response drill at new Va. Silver Line station Wednesday
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — An 11-mile extension to the Silver Line will add six new metro stations in Northern Virginia. The Silver Line’s second phase is set to open this fall, so Wednesday morning first responders are making sure they are ready. At one of those soon-to-open stations...
1 shot after unknown man fires 'multiple rounds' at vehicle with woman, baby inside
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A man is injured after a gunman shot at his vehicle while a woman and baby were inside in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County Police Department. Around 10:18 p.m., officers at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center were notified that a 25-year-old man suffering a...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
'The shockwave of it nearly knocked me over': Ireland's Four Courts worker recounts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As a car plowed through the front of the popular Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts and burst into flames, time froze for Kevin Walsh. Walsh is a bartender and manager at the pub, and was one of three employees released from the hospital hours after the crash Friday night. He spoke exclusively with 7News, and said he still vividly remembers what happened.
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge
Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Man shot in car by unknown suspect; infant, woman passengers in vehicle
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot in his car, also occupied by a woman and an infant, by an unknown man in Woodbridge on Saturday, Prince William County Police confirm. Police say officers arrived at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday and...
Man killed in head-on motorcycle crash west of Burke Lake
A man from Lorton was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fairfax Station on Saturday evening (August 13). Abdul Lee, 43, was headed east on Henderson Road when his motorcycle crossed a double yellow center line near Devereux Station Lane and collided head on with a 2010 Grand Cherokee, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town
No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
43-yr-old Lorton, Va. man dead after motorcycle, jeep crash in Fairfax Station: FCPD
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — A 43-year-old Lorton, Virginia man is dead after a Saturday evening crash in Fairfax Station, according to Fairfax County police. At 5:46 p.m., officers responded to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the crash involving a 2007 Honda 600RR Motorcycle and a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
