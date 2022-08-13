ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

NBC Washington

Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

'The shockwave of it nearly knocked me over': Ireland's Four Courts worker recounts crash

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As a car plowed through the front of the popular Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts and burst into flames, time froze for Kevin Walsh. Walsh is a bartender and manager at the pub, and was one of three employees released from the hospital hours after the crash Friday night. He spoke exclusively with 7News, and said he still vividly remembers what happened.
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
Inside Nova

Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge

Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
ffxnow.com

Man killed in head-on motorcycle crash west of Burke Lake

A man from Lorton was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fairfax Station on Saturday evening (August 13). Abdul Lee, 43, was headed east on Henderson Road when his motorcycle crossed a double yellow center line near Devereux Station Lane and collided head on with a 2010 Grand Cherokee, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
fox5dc.com

Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
alxnow.com

Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town

No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD

