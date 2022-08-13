ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As a car plowed through the front of the popular Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts and burst into flames, time froze for Kevin Walsh. Walsh is a bartender and manager at the pub, and was one of three employees released from the hospital hours after the crash Friday night. He spoke exclusively with 7News, and said he still vividly remembers what happened.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO