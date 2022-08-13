Read full article on original website
2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year. Elam is the easy selection for Buffalo, considering the position he plays and the aspirations of the organization in 2022. Losses to Tampa Bay (in the regular season) and Kansas City (in the playoffs) cast a spotlight on the need for more impactful cornerback play opposite Tre'Davious White, who is making his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last November. If Elam can keep receivers from getting behind him and play with a decent level of consistency, the Bills might be playing football in February.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 60-51: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray checks in at No. 57
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Linsley hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 10 of 2020,...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15
Joe Schobert is headed west for another opportunity to continue his NFL career. The linebacker has signed with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday. Schobert's signing follows an unfortunate elbow injury to rising youngster Jonas Griffith, who entered Denver's first preseason game as the Broncos' penciled-in starter alongside Josey Jewell. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, Griffith initially made his way to Denver in 2021 as a special teams contributor who impressed the Broncos enough to earn a second year and the opportunity to compete for a starting job.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins unveiled at No. 99
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar...
Ravens CB Marcus Peters (ACL) activated off PUP list
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is back on the field. The veteran corner passed his physical and is off the PUP list, the team announced Monday. Peters suffered a torn ACL in practice on Sept. 9, four days before the opener, and missed the entire 2021 season. The Ravens are expected to ease him back into practice as he gets up to speed.
Chargers safety Derwin James signs four-year, $76.5 million extension
Do-it-all safety Derwin James is getting paid like one. James signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. The team later officially announced the multi-year extension. The deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history at an average of $19.1...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Realistic' RBs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could get 50 catches apiece
The focus on the Green Bay Packers' plan to replace Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has revolved around the revamped receiver corps. But part of the equation involves getting running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon more involved. Aaron Rodgers noted Tuesday that he expects both backs to be involved...
Move the Sticks: Rookie QBs who popped in preseason Week 1
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss a few standout young quarterbacks in preseason Week 1. Next, the pair break down the rookie quarterbacks that popped in preseason Week 1. To wrap up the show, the duo look at the quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for the starting job in Carolina.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 90-81: Free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 90
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. After joining the Rams midseason, Beckham went on to win...
EA Sports determined to win gamers' approval with 'Madden NFL 23'
On an afternoon in late July, Clint Oldenburg sits in his parked car, stares into his phone and delivers the honest truth about Madden NFL 23. "We don't want to have to sell it ourselves," Oldenburg, gameplay producer for EA Sports' Madden NFL series, says during a Zoom call with me. "We want our players to sell it."
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Competing QBs Geno Smith, Drew Lock both had good outings in preseason opener
Round one of Seattle's quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is in the books following the Seahawks' preseason opener on Saturday night. By all accounts, the team is scoring it a draw so far. "As it turned out, for both guys that was a good outing because they...
NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy
There was no definitive timeline for Joe Burrow's return following his appendectomy two and a half weeks ago. The Bengals may have clearer outlook after Sunday. Burrow was on the practice field for the first time since having his appendix removed 19 days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The Bengals' star quarterback was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and a helmet in hand, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.
2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 recap: What you need to know about injuries, position battles, rookie debuts
Most people have better things to do than keep track of all 32 training camps and 16 preseason games from the last week. Here's my attempt to help those people out, broken into fancy sections:. INJURY WATCH. 1) Zach Wilson's knee injury might only cost him 2-4 weeks, which feels...
'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Making your mark
The first episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions welcomed us to head coach Dan Campbell and his staff of passionate personalities. In the second episode, the spotlight shined on some of the younger players trying to make a name for themselves. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is quickly...
Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi
The J.J. Arcega-Whiteside era is over in Philadelphia. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Eagles have traded the receiver to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for nickel corner Ugo Amadi, per sources informed of the situation. The Eagles have since announced the trade. A second-round pick out...
NFL announces training brand NOBULL as presenting sponsor and official on-field supplier of NFL Scouting Combine
Today, the National Football League and NOBULL, the fast-growing athletic training brand, announced a multi-year partnership designating NOBULL as the "Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL" and the "Official On-Field Supplier of Apparel and Headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine." The Combine is the premier opportunity for aspiring NFL...
T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt earned the Defensive Player of the Year award last season while tying the NFL's all-time sack record of 22.5. But Watt doesn't view himself as the best player in his own family just yet. Asked on the Pivot Podcast, who is the better player,...
Patriots' Bill Belichick: RB Rhamondre Stevenson 'way better than he was last year' in pass game
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was already in line for an increased role after an impressive closing stretch to his rookie season. The retirement of pass-catching back James White might have escalated Stevenson's touches in 2022. On Tuesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick noted Stevenson's improved pass-catching skills during...
Brian Burns picking Matthew Judon's brain after Panthers-Patriots joint practice
Most NFL coaches value joint practices with opposing teams more than preseason games for its structured competition and ability to work on certain aspects against a new opponent in a controlled setting. For some players, these joint sessions are also a chance to learn from fellow players. Following Tuesday's intense,...
