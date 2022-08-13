With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year. Elam is the easy selection for Buffalo, considering the position he plays and the aspirations of the organization in 2022. Losses to Tampa Bay (in the regular season) and Kansas City (in the playoffs) cast a spotlight on the need for more impactful cornerback play opposite Tre'Davious White, who is making his way back from the ACL tear he suffered last November. If Elam can keep receivers from getting behind him and play with a decent level of consistency, the Bills might be playing football in February.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO