Anne Heche’s son mourns his mother: ‘Hopefully my mom is free from pain’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Homer Laffoon, son of actress Anne Heche, who died Friday from a brain injury and burns she received in a car crash a week ago, said he hopes his mother is “free from pain” following her death.

Heche’s car crashed into a house in west Los Angeles, causing a fire with the car inside the building, on Aug. 5. Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” which is caused by a sustained lack of oxygen to the brain.

Laffoon said in a statement that he is left with “deep, wordless sadness” after six days of “almost unbelievable emotional swings.”

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” he said. “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Heche was placed and kept on life support in her last days to determine if any of her organs were viable for donation.

Heche, who was 53 years old, appeared in a range of movies, most notably in the late 1990s, including “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days, Seven Nights.”

OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. "Anne's funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It's just close family and friends. It will be small and private," a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. "This is a sad day," the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."
CELEBRITIES
West Los Angeles, CA
AOL Corp

Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipients Identified

Anne Heche will be taken off life support and her organs are set to be donated after the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The 53-year-old was deemed brain dead on August 12, despite her heart still beating, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
