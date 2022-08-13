Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-08-17 06:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, high temperatures 103 to 108 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 98 to 103 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures 101 to 106 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and maximum temperatures 96 to 101 degrees in the Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Lower Sierra Nevada foothills, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hoopa; Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; Lower Middle Klamath; Trinity; Upper Smith; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture and a hot unstable atmosphere will aid in scattered thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance moves across the region. Abundant lightning combined with little if any rainfall will increase the threat for fire starts across dry vegetation. In addition, gusty erratic thunderstorm winds will create dangerous fire weather conditions for ongoing fires. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 203.Fire weather zone 204.Fire weather zone 211.Fire weather zone 212.Fire weather zone 264.Fire weather zone 277.Fire weather zone 283. * THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning across dry fuels are expected resulting in an increased threat for fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-08-17 02:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Thunderstorm Chances Through Thursday * Monsoon moisture will bring thunderstorms to the region this week, with the best chances extending through Thursday before diminishing into the weekend. * A few light showers are occurring early this morning, with thunderstorms developing again this afternoon. Most areas will see a 25-50% chance of storms in the afternoon and early evening hours today and Thursday. Nocturnal showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as well. * Impacts will range from lightning, new fire starts, and strong outflow winds with blowing dust, to periods of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. * Ensure you have a way of receiving weather alerts. If you live in a flash flood prone area, especially near a burn scar, be ready to act quickly if heavy rainfall occurs.
