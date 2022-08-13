ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Police End Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation

By Pilar Melendez
 3 days ago
Jesse Grant/Getty

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car crash. The department on Friday said it has concluded its probe into the Aug. 5 crash that has left the 53-year-old actress tragically brain dead and on life support, pending an evaluation for organ donation. Driving a blue Mini Cooper, Heche crashed into a Mar Vista residence, causing a blaze that destroyed the house. “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

