Read full article on original website
Related
Medicaid expansion's new life
Republican-led states that have resisted expanding Medicaid for more than a decade are showing new openness to the idea. Driving the news: In the decade-plus since the landmark Affordable Care Act was enacted, 12 states with GOP-led legislatures still have not expanded Medicaid coverage to people living below 138% of the poverty line (or nearly $19,000 annually for one person in 2022).
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in 2020 election probe
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis was ordered Tuesday to appear before the Georgia special grand jury investigating the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Why it matters: Prosecutors are interested in the role Ellis, an attorney who represented former President Trump during and after the 2020 presidential election, played in coordinating legislative hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of voter fraud were made, per AP.
LGBTQ rights: Why some Texans are leaving the state
Finding new laws limiting LGBTQ+ rights intolerable, some Austinites are now leaving the state.The big picture: There are still vastly more people moving to Austin — and Texas generally — than leaving it, but interviews conducted by Axios suggest a new wave of migration may take hold as people desperate or well-off enough aim for states they deem more welcoming.Catch up quick: Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transgender kids for child abuse for pursuing gender-affirming care.Last year, he signed into law a measure that forces public school students to play on...
DOJ charges man for threatening Arizona election official
The Department of Justice charged a Missouri man for leaving a threatening voicemail on the cell phone of an election official in Arizona's Maricopa County, the department announced in a press release Wednesday. Why it matters: Maricopa County has fought baseless attempts to investigate the 2020 election in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Public school spirit becoming more partisan
Reproduced from Gallup; Chart: Axios VisualsRepublicans and Democrats used to hold similar views when it came to U.S. public schools. But perspectives have shifted a lot in recent years.By the numbers: The share of Republicans with a lot of confidence in public schools dropped to 14% this year, from 42% in 1990, according to new survey data from Gallup.Democratic confidence has stayed steady at around 40% in the same time period.Zoom in: In Michigan, these dynamics have played out this year via a partisan fight over education funding. Ballot initiatives backed by the DeVos family would allow public funds to go toward private education. Public school advocates say the proposals amount to a voucher scheme.The conservative ballot committee, Let MI Kids Learn, turned in petition signatures earlier this month after missing the deadline to get the proposals on the ballot, so the proposals can instead be adopted by Republican lawmakers.Michigan law allows the Legislature to adopt ballot proposals that have met a certain threshold of signatures, while bypassing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's veto.Whitmer vetoed similar legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year.
Liz Cheney braces for a big loss — and plots a new beginning
Rep. Liz Cheney's political reign in Congress is likely coming to a close Tuesday in Wyoming, where polls close at 7pm MT (9pm ET). Why it matters: The former No. 3 House Republican's expected loss to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman underscores how her anti-Trump rhetoric and role as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee have made her a pariah within her party.
Wolf signs executive order restricting conversion therapy
Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order on Tuesday to significantly restrict the use of conversion therapy in the state. Why it matters: There is no scientific evidence to support the use of conversion therapy, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The practice can lead to depression, anxiety and suicide. The big picture: At least 20 other states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have banned the practice.What they're saying: "Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat," Wolf said in a released statement. The Democratic governor has called...
Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday lost in a primary election she was widely expected to lose after becoming a top target of former President Trump. Why it matters: Trump has made ousting the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment one of his top priorities of the cycle – and Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, was enemy number one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the federal climate bill could help cut Washington's emissions
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Tuesday, is expected to bring a flood of money into Washington state, and local officials say it'll supercharge their efforts to fight climate change. Driving the news: The package will pour about $370 billion into emission-reduction efforts nationwide — and...
Kelly won't say whether Sinema was right to save carried interest loophole
During a press event Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly wouldn't say whether he supported Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's saving the carried interest tax loophole. The loophole mainly benefits private equity professionals by allowing them to pay lower investment tax rates on parts of their compensation. Democrats tried to close the...
D.C.'s federal workforce fears Schedule F
Former President Trump’s plan to weed out government employees who aren’t aligned with his policies has struck fear in the local rank and file.What’s happening: Federal unions and other organizations supporting workers are pushing back against the so-called Schedule F plan and widely supporting legislation that would protect the government's merit-based employment system.Why it matters: Schedule F would make it easier to fire as many as 50,000 federal workers deemed to have some influence over policy, Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported, and a large number of those employees are based in D.C.Context: The metro area is home to roughly 300,000 federal...
Former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist named chair of conservancy group
Former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist will serve as global board chair for The Nature Conservancy starting in October.The Tennessean first reported the news.Why it matters: The Nature Conservancy is a global force in preservation efforts and the fight against climate change.Frist — a transplant surgeon and former Senate majority leader who led the Republican caucus from 2003-2007 — tells Axios there is a "huge opportunity" to deepen existing pockets of support for a healthy climate and to "depoliticize it across party lines."What he's saying: "My life has been devoted to health," Frist tells Axios. "Fundamentally, health and well-being of people long-term absolutely requires a sustainably healthy planet and climate.""Thus I am excited to be able to help lead this global organization active in 76 countries around the world."State of play: Frist has been a member of The Nature Conservancy Board since 2015 and currently serves as vice chair.He was elected to serve as chair during a meeting in June. His term as board chair will last three years.Between the lines: Terry Cook, The Nature Conservancy's state director in Tennessee, said Frist "understands the value of collective, local action to ensure meaningful conservation outcomes for a healthy planet."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
DeSantis tours Florida to boost school board candidates
Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing his statewide "Education Agenda Tour," where he promotes candidates in nonpartisan school board races, to Doral on Sunday. Driving the news: DeSantis is holding rallies to back candidates who agree with him on certain points, such as keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools" and rejecting "the use of critical race theory (CRT)."
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Trump-backed foe advance to general election
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and her Trump-endorsed rival will both advance to the November general election for U.S. Senate, according to AP. Why it matters: Trump has made unseating Murkowski and other Republican lawmakers who supported his impeachment or conviction over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack a top priority in this year's midterm elections.
Where Colorado teacher pay ranks nationally
Colorado teachers are getting shortchanged, a new report argues. By the numbers: The pay gap between public school teachers and others with college degrees in Colorado is the largest in the nation, at 35.9%, according to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
Utah receives $13 million in federal COVID-19 funeral assistance
Utah has received nearly $13.4 million in federal aid to help individuals and families cover the funeral costs of people who died from COVID-19, according to figures FEMA released this month. Details: Launched in April 2021, the COVID-19 funeral assistance program was created to help families with the financial burden...
Minnesota nurses vote to authorize a strike
More than 15,000 health care workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth are one step closer to staging one of the largest nurse strikes in U.S. history. Driving the news: Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Monday to authorize a strike amid stalled contract negotiations. The vote covers nurses...
Ex-worker lawsuit says Kreidler's office fired her for wanting to work remotely
A former employee has sued the Office of Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler claiming she was wrongfully fired after the state agency stopped letting her work remotely due to her "heightened risks of complication from COVID-19 infection." Why it matters: Carolyn Cronin's discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a bevy of...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1