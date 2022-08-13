ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie

The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox finally get first signs of potential late-season turnaround

The Boston Red Sox have had an extremely inconsistent season, but there may be signs of improvement for the team. The Boston Red Sox have had quite a rough season so far, but there may be signs of impending improvement for the team. Though there are still several things going wrong for Boston, there are many that are starting to go right.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rangers fire president of baseball ops Jon Daniels two days after firing manager

Daniels was named Texas' general manager during the 2005 offseason at 28 years old, becoming the youngest GM in MLB history. After hanging around the .500 mark in Daniels' first few seasons at the helm, the Rangers took a massive step forward in 2010 behind AL MVP Josh Hamilton to capture their first division crown in 11 years and advance to their first World Series in franchise history.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game

Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'

The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury

The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start

It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made A Statement With Home Run No. 689

Albert Pujols‘ farewell tour is more than just your average farewell tour. Many might mistake his return to the St. Louis Cardinals as nothing but a need for nostalgia, but it has been anything but that for the three-time National League MVP. Yesterday, he recorded his second multi-homer game...
MLB

