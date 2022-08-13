Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Red Sox to designate former Gold Glove winner Yolmer Sanchez for assignment
The Red Sox have designated infielder Yolmer Sanchez for assignment, reports Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. The team has yet to formally announce the move, but it’ll come as part of series of transactions that also includes the activation of utilitymen Enrique Hernandez and Rob Refsnyder, per Abraham.
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie
The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
Yardbarker
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
MLB insider expects Red Sox to make Rafael Devers 'an offer he can't refuse'
The 2022 Boston Red Sox are on life support, as they enter Monday at 57-59, 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot and with four teams to leapfrog just to snag a postseason berth via the expanded format. Things could've been worse though, if not for the heroics of...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a stud bullpen piece sitting in Triple-A they refuse to utilize
The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching has been solid the past few days, but the bullpen has run into a few roadblocks. Notably, on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino struggled to mitigate production with a tied game at 0-0. Despite some hardships,...
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Red Sox finally get first signs of potential late-season turnaround
The Boston Red Sox have had an extremely inconsistent season, but there may be signs of improvement for the team. The Boston Red Sox have had quite a rough season so far, but there may be signs of impending improvement for the team. Though there are still several things going wrong for Boston, there are many that are starting to go right.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Yardbarker
Braves receive a boatload of positive injury news ahead of Mets series
Who knows how this upcoming series with the Mets will go, but no matter the result, the Braves will at least be a much healthier team this week than they were last week. First and foremost, Mike Soroka is set to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday in High-A Rome.
Rangers fire president of baseball ops Jon Daniels two days after firing manager
Daniels was named Texas' general manager during the 2005 offseason at 28 years old, becoming the youngest GM in MLB history. After hanging around the .500 mark in Daniels' first few seasons at the helm, the Rangers took a massive step forward in 2010 behind AL MVP Josh Hamilton to capture their first division crown in 11 years and advance to their first World Series in franchise history.
Yardbarker
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game
Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
Yardbarker
Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'
The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
Yardbarker
Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury
The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
Yardbarker
New York Star bullpen arm Michael King provides great update after elbow surgery
Losing star bullpen and arm Michael King was one of the biggest roadblocks the New York Yankees have had to face this season. King was their best arm out of the bullpen, hosting a 2.29 ERA, 2.42 xFIP, 11.65 strikeouts per nine and a 76.9% left on base rate over 51 innings.
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start
It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Made A Statement With Home Run No. 689
Albert Pujols‘ farewell tour is more than just your average farewell tour. Many might mistake his return to the St. Louis Cardinals as nothing but a need for nostalgia, but it has been anything but that for the three-time National League MVP. Yesterday, he recorded his second multi-homer game...
Watch: Former Red Sox All-Star C Jason Varitek surprises fan wearing his T-shirt at amusement park
It's been over a decade since Jason Varitek retired from his MLB playing career, but the former three-time All-Star still has fans across all of "Red Sox Nation" sporting his apparel. "Tek" served as Boston's captain for the final seven seasons of his career from 2005 to 2011 and was...
Yardbarker
Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy
Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
