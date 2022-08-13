Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police search for 2 people accused of crashing stolen car into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they are searching for two people who are accused of crashing a stolen car into a restaurant Tuesday. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. Police said the gray Toyota Camry was reported stolen out of Providence. The...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Taunton man with OUI in fatal crash
HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a Taunton man was charged with OUI in a fatal crash. State police said that 29-year-old Devin Arroyo is accused of veering into the northbound lane on 495 and hit another driver head on just after midnight. The victim’s...
WCVB
Teen girl to face charges in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school is set to be arraigned Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
Pawtucket man charged with making bomb threat at workplace
Norton police say they were contacted by the Leonard Street business Tuesday morning about a bomb threat allegedly made the previous day by employee William Brown.
ABC6.com
Wbaltv.com
77-year-old man falls to death as drawbridge opens, family now seeking answers
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told sister station WISN that the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. Richard Dujardin, from Providence, Rhode Island, died...
whdh.com
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
RI man sentenced to prison for Fall River bank robbery
Randy Audet, 59, of Tiverton, pleaded guilty in superior court.
ABC6.com
Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
ABC6.com
Man taken to hospital after house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence late Tuesday night. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home on Union Avenue. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney told ABC 6...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
ABC6.com
Warwick launches police body camera pilot program
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Some officers from the Warwick Police Department will begin wearing body cameras during patrols starting Tuesday. The department said that 16 officers will be a part of the pilot program. After two months, the program will be expanded to all front line patrol officers and...
nrinow.news
N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police
WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
