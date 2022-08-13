ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Taunton man with OUI in fatal crash

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that a Taunton man was charged with OUI in a fatal crash. State police said that 29-year-old Devin Arroyo is accused of veering into the northbound lane on 495 and hit another driver head on just after midnight. The victim’s...
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes into Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
ABC6.com

Man taken to hospital after house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence late Tuesday night. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home on Union Avenue. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney told ABC 6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick launches police body camera pilot program

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Some officers from the Warwick Police Department will begin wearing body cameras during patrols starting Tuesday. The department said that 16 officers will be a part of the pilot program. After two months, the program will be expanded to all front line patrol officers and...
WARWICK, RI
nrinow.news

N.S. woman strikes two vehicles, charged with DUI by Woonsocket police

WOONOSOCKET – A North Smithfield woman was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence this week after reportedly striking two other vehicles while driving in Woonsocket. Stephanie Conca, 49, was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Greene Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12 when she...
WOONSOCKET, RI

