Read full article on original website
473MommaG
3d ago
His city is a cesspool! Stop worrying about making documentaries and worry about the crime in Montgomery!!!!
Reply(2)
7
Related
WSFA
WSFA to sponsor 2022 Fraud Summit, set for Aug. 25
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2022 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery as a way to help protect people from all kinds of scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama 2022 Fraud Summit will take place on...
wvasfm.org
Week of Action Against Violent Crime
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Tom Risher of Prattville
Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Tom Risher of Prattville. He works for Habitat for Humanity helping to build homes for others. “When you mention you work for Habitat for Humanity to anyone in the community, and they always say they know one person, and that’s Tom Risher,” said Felicia Riley, who nominated Risher.
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
WSFA
New user-friendly website highlights Alabama Department of Archives and History resources
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new website is up and running to make all of the resources the Alabama Department of Archives has to offer more easily accessible. The website is the culmination of a multi-year project to improve and enhance the agency’s online presence. “The creation of our...
WTVM
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
tallasseetribune.com
Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns
Gaither style gospel music will fill First Baptist Church Tallassee as the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns Saturday. The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council has organized another gospel performance featuring more than a dozen individuals and groups. “This is the third time for the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming in three years,” Jerry...
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
WSFA
Montgomery joins nationwide effort spotlighting actions against crime, gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is joining a nationwide effort to spotlight ways cities are taking action against rising crime and gun violence. According to the city, the effort is being coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to showcase how they are working to make their communities safer.
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
WSFA
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
WSFA
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
alabamanews.net
Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students
Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
Update 9:28 AM: A second shooting was reported along Interstate 85 in Troup County, an hour after a motorist was shot in Auburn AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along interstate 85 is under investigation. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along interstate 85 north in […]
WSFA
Montgomery mayor proposes $290M budget for fiscal 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed presented a purposed budget for fiscal year 2023 less than two months before the end of the current year. The mayor estimated a total of a $290 million budget, mainly focusing on city employee retention and quality of life improvements for residents.
WSFA
Prattville constructing pedestrian bridge to support businesses, health
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has been planning for a new pedestrian bridge since 2011. The city’s mayor, Bill Gillespie, says while the neighboring “cigarette” bridge on Bridge Street does have a sidewalk, it was built in the 1930s and includes slim walkways. “The...
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County redistricting plan available for review
The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
WSFA
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
Comments / 8