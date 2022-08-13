ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

His city is a cesspool! Stop worrying about making documentaries and worry about the crime in Montgomery!!!!

WSFA

WSFA to sponsor 2022 Fraud Summit, set for Aug. 25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2022 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery as a way to help protect people from all kinds of scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama 2022 Fraud Summit will take place on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

Week of Action Against Violent Crime

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Tom Risher of Prattville

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Tom Risher of Prattville. He works for Habitat for Humanity helping to build homes for others. “When you mention you work for Habitat for Humanity to anyone in the community, and they always say they know one person, and that’s Tom Risher,” said Felicia Riley, who nominated Risher.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns

Gaither style gospel music will fill First Baptist Church Tallassee as the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming returns Saturday. The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council has organized another gospel performance featuring more than a dozen individuals and groups. “This is the third time for the Mt. Vernon Gospel Homecoming in three years,” Jerry...
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students

Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
SELMA, AL
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

Update 9:28 AM: A second shooting was reported along Interstate 85 in Troup County, an hour after a motorist was shot in Auburn AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along interstate 85 is under investigation. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along interstate 85 north in […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor proposes $290M budget for fiscal 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed presented a purposed budget for fiscal year 2023 less than two months before the end of the current year. The mayor estimated a total of a $290 million budget, mainly focusing on city employee retention and quality of life improvements for residents.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County redistricting plan available for review

The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

