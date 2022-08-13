ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Reo’s Ribs damaged by fire 3rd time in 5 years

By Tim Steele, Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third time in 5 years, fire damaged Reo’s Ribs in Northeast Portland.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a fire started near the door of the eatery, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, and extended inside, PFR officials told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.

The smoke woke people sleeping in the area, like Walter Wing.

“About 1 o’clock in the morning I smelled smoke. I was sleeping outside in the doorway,” Wing told KOIN 6 News. “So I panicked, got up and there was kind of a sketchy character in the doorway. And he had a cardboard bonfire going on.”

The exact cause of this fire is undetermined but arson investigators were called to the scene.

Owner Myra Girod said this latest fire is a devastating blow but she’s thankful for the loyal support of Reo’s customers.

City offers to help Portland woman clean trash dumped in yard
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoeTz_0hGGIo1s00
    For the third time in 5 years, fire damaged Reo’s Ribs, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, in Portland, August 13, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jzcfr_0hGGIo1s00
    For the third time in 5 years, fire damaged Reo’s Ribs, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, in Portland, August 13, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grTSG_0hGGIo1s00
    For the third time in 5 years, fire damaged Reo’s Ribs, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, in Portland, August 13, 2022 (KOIN)

Girod’s long time friend and damage consultant Lashaun Caver said she called with the news. And he was shocked.

“She called me up and I wasn’t sure, but when she said ‘fire’ I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? No, not again!’ Here we are again,” Caver said. “This is not helping them. Every time they get on their feet they get torn back down. It almost makes me feel like someone is doing it on purpose.”

Employee Mark Hardy, Sr., who was also a friend of the late Reo Varnado, said this pattern of fires has been emotionally and financially draining for the family business.

“It’s devastating, and after it happens so many times you would think you become numb, but it’s just reliving the wounds, like pulling the scab over,” Hary said. “And now we have to heal again. And we’re trying to feed the community.”

Hardy said Reo’s just reopened 4 months ago from the previous damage. And those closest to Varnado are still grieving his death.

Varnado, the uncle of Snoop Dogg , died in January 2022.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. He had a laugh that was just, Santa Clause didn’t have a laugh this good!” he told KOIN 6 News. “His heart was just of gold and I hate to see, even after his passing, that someone would dishonor him in this way.”

The business will be closed indefinitely as they work to investigate the scope of the damage and repair what has been lost. But those who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they are determined to rebuild and are grateful for the support of their community.

Previous fires at Reo’s Ribs

On November 23, 2020, arson caused a fire that significantly damaged the Northeast Portland restaurant. A 38-year-old woman was arrested about a month after that fire. She was later found unfit to stand trial after a psychological evaluation in May 2021.

Reo’s was destroyed in another fire back in 2017 and reopened after rebuilding. That fire was determined to be accidental, but owner Reo Varnado said at the time he did not believe that.

At the time of the first fire in 2017, Reo was in Los Angeles taping television segments with Martha Stewart when the fire destroyed his restaurant.

“You put your whole heart and soul into something that you like in life, that you love, and people try to come and take it away from you,” Varnado said in a statement at that time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 15

B Hoak
3d ago

I thought that guy was dead! last time it caught fire shortly after he bought it be claimed racism, which I didn't believe then & I don't believe it was now!

Reply
6
Fred Sanford
3d ago

Place should just shut down. It's never been a good place to eat unless snoop was in town. Then they actually would make decent food. Otherwise the brisket was comparable to leather.

Reply
3
Cynthia LaChester
3d ago

Sounds like someone is setting these fires. Praying they catch who is doing this.

Reply(3)
6
Related
KOIN 6 News

PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road. The fire grew to be about four acres in size but […]
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A house went up in flames Monday in Clackamas. Crews reportedly made quick work of the structure fire and performed a search. There were no injuries reported. But video released by the department showed large orange flames engulfing the back porch of the house. It appeared...
CLACKAMAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Television#Gold#Accident#Koin Rrb#Koin 6 News#Portland
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

New, ‘more dangerous’ form of fentanyl found in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new form of fentanyl that is reportedly more potent than the typical pressed pill was recently found in Portland, causing officials to sound the alarm. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says their Special Investigations Unit found four grams of what is often referred to...
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Portland

Portland is known for its fantastic and convenient food scene. You can find lots filled with food trucks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and well-known establishments everywhere. Whether you are a Portland native or come from another part of the country, I included, you may have difficulty finding certain regional American cooking. Coming...
PORTLAND, OR
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Breakfast in Portland

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Former Scappoose firefighter, twin brother die in small plane crash

YELLOW PINE, Idaho — An off-duty Bend firefighter and his twin brother died in a small plane crash Monday morning in Idaho, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro and his brother Mark, both 38, were returning to Bend from a camping trip near McCall, Idaho when the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy