ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

St. Louis meets Hollywood: FOX 2 fans recall spotlight in movies, TV shows

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztndd_0hGGISYm00

ST. LOUIS – The next time you sit down to stream a movie or binge-watch a TV show, you might want to consider some choices with St. Louis ties.

While St. Louis might not be the most common choice for big-ticket movies or TV shows, crews have produced some notable works in or based on the Gateway City. As of 2022, dozens of accredited movies and TV shows have been filmed or storied in St. Louis.

Trending: Cloudy but dry Monday, scattered showers overnight into the morning

The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “What is your favorite scene of St. Louis in TV or movies?” The topic was inspired on a similar discussion trending from St. Louis Reddit users earlier this week.

Fans chimed in with some classics and more unique moments connected with St. Louis on the big screens…

Movies

“Forest Park from Meet Me in St. Louis,” says Kathy.

“The opening scene of Meet Me in St. Louis that shows the front of the house and yard,” says Nancy.

“The Bridge in Escape From New York,” says Bill.

“The whole [Escape from New York] movie was made here. It’s cool to see Union Station,” says Tara.

“Escape From New York…Chain of Rocks Bridge,” says John.

“Union Station, Brain’s stronghold and the fight scene,” says Brian on ‘Escape From New York.’

“National Lampoon’s Vacation driving across Poplar Street Bridge,” says Elaine.

“National Lampoons Vacation- “Roll em up!”” says Andrea.

“Vacation when the Griswolds are having their tires stolen,” says Marilyn.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles. At the Lambert airport renting a car and mayhem ensues,” says Stephanie.

“The Lambert Airport scene in Planes, Trains and Automobiles where Steve Martin was walking down the runway and scooting down the hills,” says Ellen.

“Up In The Air with George Clooney. The high school he breaks into was my old school,” says Nick.

“My daughter and her boyfriend at the time were extras in the wedding and reception scenes [for ‘Up In The Air’],” says Barb.

“The apartment at The Mansion House that George Clooney lives in, in the movie Up In The Air. My husband painted it!” says Jeri.

“White Palace… Susan Sarandon and James Spader,” says Roy.

“White Palace. Lots of nice shots all over St. Louis,” says Teresa.

“My tree in Kirkwood in the opening scene of The Starling,” says Jim.

“The movie Fever Pitch finale was shot inside Busch Stadium during the 2004 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cardinals,” says Gayle.

“Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman in ‘Identify Thief,’ says Patricia.

“Things Are Tough All Over where Cheech & Chong drive across the MacArthur Bridge well after it had closed to auto traffic,” says Todd.

“The Great St Louis Bank Robbery,” says Ron.

“Atomic Homefront had quite a few spots mentioned,” says Shawn.

“The beginning of Parenthood,” says Gary.

“The Christmas Chronicles where santa flies through the Arch,” says Jess.

“American Flyers. In addition to the opening scene showing arch and landing, there are scenes filmed in St Charles city and county,” says Robin.

“Bad Grandpa. It’s the most accurate,” says Josh.

“The Game of Their Lives… the soccer field [Marquette Park],” says Matt.

“Larger Than Life with Bill Murray. Part was filmed in Granite City and some filmed in North St. Louis,” says Stephen.

Television

“Currently watching Superstore…and I haven’t caught any visuals yet…but the name mentions [Fenton, Bel-Ridge, Chesterfield] always make me smile,” says Jamie.

“An episode of Seinfeld Elaine and Jerry are flying out of Lambert with a shot of the airport. The baggage handler sends Elaine’s suitcase to Honolulu,” says Bonnie.

“There’s a SNL skit that uses a still shot from [the ‘Up In The Air’] movie to set the scene, complete with the Ashton sign,” says Caroline.

“Ozark had a few scenes shot in STL, it was based in Missouri,” says Tyra.

“The Catfish episode,” says Tanya on a MTV series that featured the story of an Alton man.

“St. Louis Arch in Sharknado,” says Cindy.

“Defiance,” says Kimmy.

“In the TV show The Last Ship. At the end of season two, in the midst of rebuilding from the apocalypse/ pandemic, St.Louis becomes Washington D.C. The national capitol, of the USA. The iconic shots of the arch and the old courthouse and the sewaring in of the new president,” says Steven.

“Modern Family filming a episode at West County Center,” says Nick.

“The best scene is not in a movie or on TV. It’s driving up on St. Louis and knowing you’re almost there when you see the Arch,” say Shawn and Angel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

‘Food & Wine’ names Red Hot Riplets as best snack in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Snacking in St. Louis? There’s a good chance you’ve enjoyed one of the best bites in Missouri. Food & Wine recently released its “Best Snack in Every State” report, naming the St. Louis-served Red Hot Riplets as the best snack in the Show-Me State. Old Vienna produces the iconic potato chips, which are well-known for their ridges and spicy barbeque flavor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
KMOV

Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fb101.com

ACCLAIMED CHEFS TONY AND JESSICA NGUYEN SET TO OPEN SNŌ ON AUGUST 19

Chefs Tony and Jessica Nguyen have set an opening date for the highly-anticipated modern Asian restaurant, snō (3611 Juanita St., St. Louis, MO, 63116), on Friday, August 19. Chef Tony Nguyen returned to his hometown of St. Louis to open his first restaurant this year, alongside his wife Jessica Nguyen, also a chef and marine biologist, who will serve as the general manager and will lead snō’s sustainable seafood program. Named after his mother, snō is a culmination of Tony’s career as a chef and showcases his talents in European technique and Asian cooking. In addition to an a la carte dinner menu, a dim sum cart will offer unexpected bites utilizing Asian herbs, aromatics and spices. Plans for a tasting menu, reserved for the semi-private main level of the restaurant, will be announced later this year. Reservations for dinner experiences can be made here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tv Shows#Hollywood#Automobile#St Louis#Tv Series#Louis#Fox 2#Meet Me#Union Station
KMOV

Adam Wainwright takes orders at a local restaurant for a good cause

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright was in charge at Grace Meat + Three in South City Monday. The Cardinals pitcher was busy taking orders for a good cause. Ten percent of each order is being donated to Wainwright’s non-profit “Big League Impact,” which partners with professional athletes and fans to provide St. Louisans with basic needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg scheduled to visit St. Louis

There's an entry in Own It: The Secret to Life—Diane von Furstenberg's A-to-Z manifesto on life and living—in which the reader can see how the renowned fashion designer's philosophy extends beyond the runway and retail. The entry is for the word light. "Light is magical," she writes. "It changes everything, adds dimension, detail, perspective, and beauty. To look for light is an indisputable pursuit for wisdom and truth."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Russell adds president in St. Louis office

Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy