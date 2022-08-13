Read full article on original website
Missouri halts solar tax break as federal incentives expand
As the U.S. government expands incentives for renewable energy, a decision by the Missouri Supreme Court is moving the state in the opposite direction by halting a solar energy tax break that has been on the books for nearly a decade.
Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
Missouri Minute: Major PACE lender to stop Missouri loans; Springfield advanced manufacturing center debuts
One of the nation's largest lenders for residential renewable energy projects is suspending operations in Missouri in the face of new consumer protections. Ygrene Energy Fund, a leading source of Property Assessed Clean Energy — or PACE — loans cited economic conditions and state legal changes in withdrawing from Missouri. The PACE program offers high-interest loans for energy-saving projects, and an investigation found the loans disproportionately burden borrowers in mostly Black neighborhoods. A state law enacted last year introduced more oversight of the loans. In labor news, the fight over unionization efforts at Starbucks has taken a new turn. The coffee chain is accusing a National Labor Relations Board employee at the St. Louis regional office of improperly contacting a Kansas City-area union organizer. As a result, the company is asking the federal board to halt all its union election proceedings nationwide. And, in Springfield, Monday marked the debut of a new advanced manufacturing training center. The $40 million facility at Ozarks Technical Community College will train students in disciplines including robotics, cybersecurity and precision machining. The school's chancellor called the facility "an economic catalyst to the entire region."
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. So what is the point of a concealed carry permit?
Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Study: US will have an ‘extreme heat belt’ in 30 years – is your state part of it?
(NEXSTAR) – A scorching July set a record in the continental U.S. for overnight warmth, and such evenings are projected to be far more commonplace as new models show the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053. The so-called belt will include Northern Texas and states...
Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is hoping to avoid any special session drama. As he prepares to reconvene the legislature next month to debate a $700 million tax cut — with details about the plan expected to be announced as early as this week — Parson is hoping to avoid pitfalls that undermined a pair of […] The post Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Study: Missouri has best community college in US
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Community colleges on both sides of the state line have impressive bragging rights. A WalletHub ranking just named State Technical College of Missouri the best community college in the country. It also ranked Manhattan Area Technical College in Kansas the third best community college in the US.
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Leaders show support for Ft. Leonard Wood
ST. LOUIS – Several Missouri officials will speak Wednesday, August 17 about the Fort Leonard Wood region’s commitment to national defense. It’s the annual meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership. It’s a four-county community support organization for the military. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Senators Roy Blunt,...
Some New School Bus Laws will go into Effect in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state.
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
‘Food & Wine’ names Red Hot Riplets as best snack in Missouri
ST. LOUIS – Snacking in St. Louis? There’s a good chance you’ve enjoyed one of the best bites in Missouri. Food & Wine recently released its “Best Snack in Every State” report, naming the St. Louis-served Red Hot Riplets as the best snack in the Show-Me State. Old Vienna produces the iconic potato chips, which are well-known for their ridges and spicy barbeque flavor.
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
Missouri Senate Bill 681 Makes Changes for the 2023-24 School Year
Jefferson City, MO. – Senate Bill 681 is this year’s omnibus education legislation. A vast number of changes will go into effect with the 2023-24 school year with some focused on safety of drinking water and others lowering the bar to become a substitute teacher, instituting a “Holocausts Education Week”, the B.R.I.T.E. Act, and substance abuse recovery programs for high school students.
(AUDIO): Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) says if the former members of the Senate Conservative Caucus want to work together, then he wants to work with them. Leader Rowden joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning for reaction to the Senate Conservative Caucus’ decision to disband and to call for peace and unity under a single GOP banner. Leader Rowden tells listeners that you don’t have to be “attention seekers and chaos-creaters” to get things done. He also previewed the upcoming special session in Jefferson City:
$10k reward offered in missing Woman’s case
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information about a woman missing since January. 32-year-old Beverly Logan disappeared around Ross Lane in St. Clair County, Illinois. That’s near her boyfriend’s home. A search in March found what appeared to be a shallow grave.
