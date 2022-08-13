ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Giants starting Brandon Crawford at shortstop on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take over shortstop after Thairo Estrada was moved to second base, Wilmer Flores was named Tuesday's designated hitter, and J.D. Davis was rested. In a matchup versus Arizona's right-hander Merrill Kelly, our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Joey Votto joining Reds' bench Wednesday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Votto has gone 0-for-21 with one walk and five strikeouts over his last five games. Matt Reynolds will fill in as the Reds' first baseman and cleanup batter.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez batting fifth on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 12.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dom Nunez
Person
Zac Gallen
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

New York's Eduardo Escobar scratched on Tuesday, Deven Marrero to start

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Deven Marrero will take over the hot corner and bat eighth after Eduardo Escobar was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Charlie Morton, our models project Marrero to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Justin Turner in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Turner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Perez behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher Michael Perez is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Perez will catch on Tuesday night after Tomas Nido was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Perez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Royals' Nate Eaton batting eighth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Kyle Isbel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 6.9 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Pirates' Bligh Madris batting eighth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Madris will start in right field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Greg Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Maikel Garcia batting ninth for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5 FanDuel points on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Royals' Nicky Lopez sitting on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy