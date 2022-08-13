Montana Wildfire alert: Indian Ridge update 2022-08-13

Taken Night of 8/9/22

Last updated: Sat, 13 Aug 2022 13:24:10

Incident is 0% contained.

The Indian Ridge Fire started by lightning in July in the Indian Creek drainage in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to approximately 2,562 acres. Smoke from the fire may be visible south of Hamilton, primarily around Darby. Currently, there are no values at risk or impacts to the Magruder Road Corridor or Paradise Road. The fire is still approximately 2 miles east of Indian Creek Campground and Paradise Road. It is burning five miles from the Idaho/Montana border and is approximately 30 miles southwest of Darby, MT. Area and trail closure is in effect. View the "Closure" tab for more information.

View Indian Ridge Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

From Spot Lookout August 9, 2022

From Spot Mountain Lookout

Spot Mountain Lookout 8/4/2022

Spot Mountain Lookout 8/6/2022

Spot Mountain Lookout 8/6/2022